FISHERSVILLE — Top-seeded Wilson Memorial stayed unbeaten with a 4-0 victory against fourth-seeded Turner Ashby Tuesday, sending the Green Hornets to the Region 3C girls soccer finals.
Senior Carley Piller had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Wilson Memorial, which will face Charlottesville in the region championship after CHS upset second-seeded Waynesboro in the semis. The Little Giants had battled Wilson to scoreless ties twice during the regular season.
"Carley Piller playing as their center back, she can play any position on the field," Turner Ashby head coach Jon McClure said. "I think they will continue to play next week and beyond. They are a solid squad, and we have a lot of young kids contributing lots of minutes. So this one is going to sting, but we'll bounce back really soon."
Wilson improved to 15-0-3, while the Knights dropped to 11-7-1. The Hornets have outscored their opponents 11-0 in the regional playoff and secured a spot in the state tournament. But Wilson still wants to add a regional title to their resume.
The Knights and Hornets met in the season opener, and the game ended in a draw, but Tuesday night was a different story.
"It's a huge deal," Piller said. "It's been a while since Wilson has made it to the state tournament, so we're very, very excited. There was definitely some nerves going in. But we knew that we've grown a lot as a team and were ready to control those nerves."
The fourth-seeded Knights advanced to the semifinal round with a 1-0 victory against Spotswood, while No. 1 seed Wilson Memorial took care of No. 8 Brookville to set up Tuesday's match.
The Hornets controlled possession for most of the first half but couldn't break through the Turner Ashby defense until Piller scored 19 minutes before the break. Wilson managed shutdown the Black Knight's first serious attack at the goal just moments before halftime and took the one-goal lead into the intermission.
Turner Ashby was more aggressive coming out of the break, but Wilson needed only a short possession 15 and a half minutes into the second to make it a 2-0 contest after a pass across the box from Asia Knight left Adelie Condra with a scoring shot right in front of the TA goal.
Wilson put it out of reach less than three minutes later when a corner kick from Piller set CC Robinson up for a header to make it a three-goal lead.
The Hornets' attack became more relentless as the second half continued, and even with Turner Ashby goalkeeper Katelyn Lough coming up with four consecutive saves in short order, the Knights' offense didn't have many opportunities to cut into the lead.
"Katelyn Lough is a two-time first-team all-district goalkeeper and she's a vocal leader who organizes and sees the field well," McClure said. "Four-nil is not indicative of her ability, or our team's ability."
McKenzie Freeze added the fourth goal for the Hornets in the closing moments, putting in a rebound off a diving save from Lough.
