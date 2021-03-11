James Madison was on fire from 3-point range Thursday night as the second-seeded Dukes opened up the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament with an 81-65 victory against No. 7 Northeastern.
JMU sophomore Kiki Jefferson scored 23 points to lead all scorers, but her freshman teammate Peyton McDaniel wasn’t far behind with 22. Jefferson and McDaniel hit 11 3-pointers between them as the Dukes shot 42 percent from beyond the arc inside Elon’s Schar Center to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
“In practice we worked on them packing the paint and being able to dish it out,” Jefferson said. “For me and Peyton, we had to have our feet ready and be able to knock it down after our teammates gave it to us.”
Northeastern got 16 points from Midi Oriyomi, but JMU had too much depth. Jaylin Carodine added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes, who are playing the tournament without third-team All-CAA power forward Rayne Tucker. Freshman Jamia Hazell finished with 10 points while center Anne Diouf grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
The Dukes got off to a dominant start. Jefferson and McDaniel each scored eight points in the first quarter. But JMU was equally impressive on the defensive end, where O’Regan’s team has been more inconsistent this season.
After a 3-pointer from Jefferson early in the second period, the Dukes had opened up a 32-13 advantage. But JMU managed just five points the rest of the second quarter and even with Northeastern going just 1-for-10 in the first half the Huskies were able to chip away until it was a 10-point game at halftime.
The Huskies got back within single digits on a few occasions in the second half, but nearly every time they threatened JMU was able to answer with a deep jumper. Jefferson’s fifth 3-pointer of the game, made it a 68-52 Dukes lead with five minutes left in the game.
“I’m really proud of the way we fought back,” Northeastern coach Kelly Cole said. “They shot the lights out tonight. JMU is a great team and that’s one of the things that makes them a great team is they can score on the inside and they can score on the outside. Unfortunately tonight they were hot from the 3-point line.”
JMU cruised to the finish from there. The Dukes will take on the winners of the day’s fourth quarterfinal between No. 3 Drexel and No. 6 Elon. That game was scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
JMU coach Sean O’Regan knows he might not be able to expect 15 3-pointers from his team in the next round, but hopes the nature of the season that saw back-to-back games throughout conference plays helped prepare the Dukes for that.
“I want to be the team that can beat you a lot of different ways,” O’Regan said. “It’s really hard to penetrate into the paint against Northeastern. I want to be able to go inside-outside. I want to be able to beat you from 3. We’ll see, but you got to play games where you take what the defense gives you and I thought we did that today.”
