STUARTS DRAFT — In the biggest game of the season, Chris Huffman proved why he was named the Rockingham County Baseball League Pitcher of the Year.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound right-hander who starred at Fort Defiance High and James Madison before spending time in the San Diego Padres minor league organization was big-time in Game 7 of the RCBL championship series Monday.
Huffman tossed a complete game, giving up no runs on two hits and a walk while racking up 15 strikeouts as the fourth-seeded Reds won their first RCBL title since 2018 with a 2-0 win over top-seeded Stuarts Draft at The Diamond Club.
“I really honestly just went up there and tried to stay ahead of hitters when I got to two strikes and just put them away when I could,” Huffman said. “Definitely felt that helped out a lot, just working ahead in the count, mixing up pitches [and] keeping them off balance.”
With the victory, Bridgewater won the thrilling back-and-forth best-of-seven series 4-3. It is the 19th championship in team history.
“It’s just one of those feelings that you set out at the beginning of the season and this is what you wish for,” Bridgewater head coach Robert Sherfey said. “I’m just so proud of this team. ... I couldn’t ask for any other better players than we have right now. These guys are awesome.”
The Reds won on two runs and four hits, including a solo home run to left field from Noah Cornwell in the top of the second. Cornwell said it felt good to get a home run in such a high-profile game.
“I was just trying to help my team win, wasn’t trying to do too much,” Cornwell said. “Just got a good pitch to hit and did my job. … I was happy with it.”
Bridgewater’s other run in the game was off an RBI double from Jordon Yankey in the bottom of the eighth. The Diamondbacks tried to pull off the walk-off in the bottom of the ninth by getting two runners on base, but Huffman fanned three strikeouts in the inning to seal the deal.
Sherfey said watching Huffman reminds him of when he was a kid watching the older players.
“Just having him and watching him perform on the field and the way he zones himself in, it makes me want to come to the ball field,” Sherfey said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that guy is the best. He is the best in the RCBL.”
At shortstop for Bridgewater in Game 7 was Derek Shifflett (James Madison/Fort Defiance(, who left Game 6 due to injury.
Shifflett pitched two complete games and had four appearances on the mound in the series. Sherfey said Shifflett is a work horse and is “wide open” all the time.
“The guy comes to you every night, ‘Coach, I’m good to go,’” Sherfey said. “Anybody that can go out there and can throw back-to-back nine innings, that ought to say something about the grit and the willpower that he has to play this game and the love for this game.”
The Reds rallied from losing 21-6 in Game 1 to forcing a Game 7 and winning the championship.
Huffman gave Stuarts Draft a lot of credit and said they’re one of the tougher teams in the league.
Despite the double-digit Game 1 loss, Huffman said the team never lost hope.
“We just had to regroup and just be like, ‘It’s only the first game of the series, there’s no way we can’t come back and put together a win,’” Huffman said.
When reflecting on the season, Sherfey said it’s been the greatest thing to happen to the players as he describes the immense bond the team shares.
“For these young guys to be involved in this and for these fans for what they do and the way they play in front of their fans and their family, it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened,” Sherfey said. “Because this is one big family.”
Bridgewater 010 000 010 — 2 4 1
Stuarts Draft 000 000 000 — 0 2 0
Huffman and Tharp. Heinemann and Harvey. W — Huffman (1-0). L — Heinemann (1-1). HR — BRI: Cornwell, second inning, none on.
