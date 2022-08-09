It was the type of outing many folks envisioned when Chris Huffman first put on a Bridgewater Reds uniform and began pitching in the league.
Huffman, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-hander that was a standout pitcher at Fort Defiance High School and James Madison University before spending time in the San Diego Padres organization, had himself a night on Monday and it came at the perfect time.
The ace tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up just four hits and two walks while racking up a season-high 19 strikeouts as fourth-seeded Bridgewater eliminated second-seeded Clover Hill with an impressive 10-0 rout in Game 5 of the best-of-five Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series at Buck Bowman Park to win the series 3-2.
The game was a one-sided affair from the start with the Reds scoring runs in seven of the nine innings and Huffman putting on a clinic on the mound.
At the plate, Turner Ashby catcher Caden Swartley finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs while the Fort Defiance alumni trio of Huffman, Blake Sipe and Derek Shifflett added two hits apiece.
Sipe had a solo home run while Huffman had an RBI and a run scored.
Jordan Yankey also had two hits and a pair of runs scored for Bridgewater while Brett Tharp (Bridgewater College) had an RBI single.
For the Bucks, Drew Easter (Bridgewater College/Broadway) had a pair of hits, including a double, while Kevin Navedo (Bridgewater College) and John Siciliano finished with a hit apiece in the season-ending loss.
With the victory, the Reds advance to the championship series to face top-seeded Stuarts Draft in a best-of-seven series beginning Wednesday.
First pitch for Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. at The Diamond Club.
Bridgewater 112 200 211 — 10 12 2
Clover Hill 000 000 000 — 0 4 5
Huffman and Swartley. Imeson, Long (4), Hrasky (5), Conley (9) and Montgomery, Knicely. W — Huffman (1-0). L — Imeson (0-1). HR — BRI: Sipe, fourth inning, none on.
