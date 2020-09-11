If all was normal in the college sports world, James Madison would be eagerly anticipating some of the biggest basketball crowds in school history with the brand new 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center set to open in early November.
Instead, in the age of COVID-19, the Dukes are waiting to see if the college basketball season will begin at all before Thanksgiving week.
“We’re preparing as though we are going to play Virginia on Nov. 10,” JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “But we obviously understand that could change.”
The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday in hopes of sorting out multiple coronavirus-related issues. Among them is recommending a start date for basketball. The group could vote to go ahead with the planned Nov. 10 opening day, but other dates, Dec. 4 and Jan. 1, 2021 among them, are on the table with many people around the sport considering Nov. 25 the most likely choice.
Beginning the season the day before Thanksgiving could put JMU in a tough situation. The Dukes are still holding out some hope of hosting early-season home games in the $140 million arena with a fully bevy of fans, though JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne told the Daily News-Record that if James Madison plays in front of fans at all, a capacity of 1,000 to 2,000 fans is more likely.
But an even tougher question for JMU’s administration is what happens to early games if the Nov. 25 start date is chosen.
JMU has been scheduled to open the arena with a women’s basketball game against in-state ACC foe Virginia on Nov. 10. The next night, the Dukes were to host a men’s basketball game against Maryland Eastern Shore, a game first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said has been called off by the Hawks.
That would leave the JMU men scheduled to play host to Longwood on Nov. 14 for its season opener. The Dukes are also supposed to bring the 2019 NCAA champion Virginia men into the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Nov. 19 and also have a road game at Georgia Tech and a home game against Mount St. Mary’s on the docket before Nov. 25.
The JMU women are supposed to take on Villanova at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Nov. 15.
“We’re going to have a season, everybody I’ve talked to is confident in that, but there’s a possibility we are delayed,” Byington said. “What I would anticipate is teams are going to have different restrictions and protocols. It could be a case where you just chop off the games that are going to be missed and try to reschedule them the following year.”
Bourne said he was meeting with head coaches from men’s and women’s basketball this week to discuss various scheduling scenarios.
“We’re going through those decisions right now,” Bourne said. “What makes it challenging is we still don’t have an answer for COVID yet. There’s still not a vaccine out there ready to use. The one underlying issue is how are we going to do this and keep our student athletes healthy. One of the things we are looking at is what are the minimum number of competitions we play? Does that need to be all in-league competition or can it be a combination of league and regional games? We are looking at a lot of different options. We have to be nimble and each week adjust where we are.”
JMU scheduled extra road games the past two seasons in anticipation of setting up quality home slates for the opening season in the new arena.
The home games against Virginia were particularly anticipated for the Dukes, who saw an opportunity for significant revenue through ticket sales and increased exposure for playing host to ACC powers.
The JMU men and women each played games at U.Va. last season and are supposed to go back to Charlottesville in later seasons as part of two-for-one deals with the Cavaliers.
Even non-conference games that are scheduled for later in the season could be at risk. For instance, the JMU women are under contract to play at Rutgers in December with the Scarlet Knights supposed to give the Dukes a return game at the AUBC next season.
As of Sept. 8, a New Jersey mandate would require the Dukes to quarantine for 14 days if the team entered that state, which would make playing a game at Rutgers virtually impossible.
It all brings about the questions of what happens with those future games after negotiating several deals before COVID-19 was a concern.
“There’s contract law, then there’s the application of common sense,” Bourne said. “Somehow we’ve got to have these two intervene. Clearly there are going to be competitions we can’t play this year and according to the contracts it can call for a myriad of different things. I think all of us in the world of sport have said, look, this is a time we look at this from a rational and logical standpoint. If we can’t play this game this year, let’s find a way to play it in a following year. Let’s just work with one another. Normally this would not be the case. Schools are pretty rigid and they hold each other accountable. But this year is just so radically different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.