Fresh off a runner-up finish in the regional tournament, several Fort Defiance players were named to the All-Region 3C volleyball team on Friday.
The Indians, who will play in the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals at Hidden Valley today at 4:30 p.m., were represented on the all-region first team by Lani Goggin and Ellie Cook.
Spotswood’s Gabby Atwell and the Rockbridge County trio of Maddie Dahl, Alenna Williamson and Nala Shearer also earned first-team honors.
The Trailblazers also had Dani Kunkle, Stella Hale and Sydney Litwiller on the all-region second team along with Fort’s Baylee Blalock, Wilson Memorial’s Brooke Cason and Rockbridge’s McKenzie Burch.
In other local sports Friday:
Men’s Basketball
Bridgewater 59, Mt. Aloysius 57: Andy Pack’s bucket with 1:36 remaining proved to be the game-winning score as Bridgewater opened its season with a 59-57 non-conference win over Mt. Aloysius at the Hyatt Place Tipoff Classic at the University of Mary Washington’s Ron Rodner Arena.
Pack finished with 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles (1-0) while Rashod Smith had 15 points and Alec Topper and Jalen Curtis finished with six points apiece. Aaron Oates had eight boards for BC.
Mt. Aloysius 26 31 — 57
Bridgewater 36 23 — 59
MT. ALOYSIUS (57) — Coronado 4 1-2 10, Jones 5 2-5 12, Im. Britt 1 1-2 3, Quarcoo 1 0-2 2, Palacio 8 3-5 19, Iz. Britt 0 0-0 0, Porter 1 0-0 3, Medina 0 0-0 0, Pritchett 0 0-0 0, Haggans 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 7-16 55.
BRIDGEWATER (59) — Smith 7 1-6 15, Topper 2 1-2 6, Pack 9 5-7 25, Caswell 1 0-0 3, Oates 1 0-0 2, Hatter 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Ciccone 0 0-0 0, Curtis 2 1-2 6, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Hodge 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-19 59.
3-Point Goals — Mt. Aloysius 2 (Coronado, Porter), Bridgewater 5 (Pack 2, Topper, Caswell, Curtis).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.