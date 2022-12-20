FORT DEFIANCE — Before Fort Defiance took the court against Buffalo Gap on Tuesday night, a question was posed to the Indians: who’s going to have a career-best night?
Names were thrown around, but Carleyanne Ryder’s name popped up in the conversation. Turns out, whoever said her name was right.
Ryder poured in a career-high 26 points to pace the Indians over the Bison 86-67 in Shenandoah District girls basketball action inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
The junior’s previous career-best was 14 points, which she surpassed in the first half alone with 15 points. She finished with 10 made field goals, including five 3-pointers in the win.
“She had some big shots and played extremely hard,” Fort head coach Mike Gale said. “She really stepped out and realized she can score a little bit for us.”
Though Ryder led the way with her best performance of her high school career, she wasn’t the only Indian to eclipse 20 points. Trinity Hendrick added 22 points with three made triples for Fort Defiance.
Early in the game it looked as if Fort Defiance was going to run Buffalo Gap out of the gym, going on a 20-0 run after falling behind by four in the opening minutes.
The Indians took control after knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers from Mia Alexander and Ryder to propel the Fort Defiance run in the opening frame.
But the Bison, which trailed by 14 at the end of the first and by 19 early in the second quarter, didn’t go away. Instead, Buffalo Gap used a 14-0 run to tie the game at 32.
During the Bison run, Buffalo Gap took advantage of multiple steals that led to baskets. And while the black and gold outscored the home team to get back into the contest, seven different players scored, including five points from Chloe Emurian, who knocked down a 3-pointer to start the run.
“Basketball’s a game of runs anyway, but in our style it may get crazy,” Gale said. “I like for us to fight threw those. Later in the year we might call a timeout to stop a run, but it’s good for us to fight that.”
Fort Defiance was able to stop the bleeding with a triple of its own from Ryder, who knocked down a trio of treys in the first half, before the Indians scored five unanswered to go into halftime up seven.
And once the teams returned from the locker room, the Indians kept their foot on the gas pedal. Fort Defiance went on a 12-0 run early in the third quarter, which put the game out of reach.
Gale was happy to see his team make the early run, something that other teams were able to do against the Indians earlier this season.
“We’ve had some games where teams jumped on us at the start of the third quarter, so it was good to get started a little bit,” Gale said. “They made a little run there, but we were able to extend it a little bit and kind of put it on cruise the rest of the way.”
Fort Defiance’s Calleigh Wilerson added 13 points and Mia Alexander chipped in with 12 to round out the Indians’ scorers in double figures. Emurian led the Bison with 13 points, while Ava Cline and Karah Richie logged seven points apiece for Buffalo Gap.
It was the opening night of district play for the Indians and Gale was excited to get off to league play on the right note.
“It’s good for us to get off to a good start for our district record,” Gale said. “That’s a quality ball club, they’re going to win a lot of games this year, so it’s a good win for us to get started off in district play.”
The Indians’ style of play, a fast paced offense with a suffocating press on the defensive end, is still a work in progress this season, but Gale is happy with the direction that it’s headed.
“We’re still learning,” Gale said. “We’e going to get better at it. We’re going to be even more conditioned. … Looking forward to turning the calendar over, getting back into a routine and getting it going.”
Buffalo Gap 11 25 14 17 – 67
Fort Defiance 25 18 21 22 – 86
