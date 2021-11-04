Third-seeded Fort Defiance pulled off a stunning 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 upset of second-seeded Rockbridge County in the Region 3C volleyball semifinals on Thursday in Lexington.
Lani Goggin led Fort with 16 kills and 14 digs while Baylee Blalock had 31 assists, eight digs and five kills.
The Indians (22-2), who avenged a pair of a regular-season losses to the Wildcats, also got 20 digs and eight kills from Ellie Cook, 12 digs from defensive specialist Lindsay Atkins and nine more from McKenna Mace.
With the victory, Fort clinched a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament.
The Indians will travel to top-seeded Rustburg on Saturday for the Region 3C championship match.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Rustburg 3, Spotswood 0: Fifth-seeded Spotswood saw its season come to a close with a 25-23, 26-16, 25-8 sweep at the hands of top-seeded Rustburg in the Region 3C semifinals on the road.
Raygan Wade had 19 assists and two aces for the Trailblazers (17-7) while Gabby Atwell had 12 digs and six kills.
Women’s Soccer
Hofstra 1, James Madison 0: Lucy Shepherd’s goal proved to be the difference as No. 2 Hofstra defeated No. 3 James Madison in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer semifinals in Elon, N.C.
Alexandra Blom finished with six saves in goal for the Dukes (9-9-1) in the season-ending loss.
HHS Girls Finish Third At Region 5D Meet
Harrisonburg’s Annie Poirot (19:52.3) finished sixth to help the HHS girls finish third as a team at the Region 5D cross country championships at Panorama Farms in Albemarle.
The Blue Streaks scored 116 points to place behind winner Albemarle (62) and Mountain View (71),
Kate Kirwan (20:49.1) placed 17th for the HHS girls, who will move on to the VHSL Class 5 state meet.
For the Harrisonburg boys, Jack Haverty (26th, 17:37.6) and Ty Miller (27th, 17:38.8) were the top finishers.
JMU’s Zwager Named Player of the Year
James Madison’s Eveline Zwager has been named the CAA Women’s Field Hockey Player of the Year.
Dukes coach Christy Morgan, meanwhile, is the league’s Coach of the Year for a second straight season.
Zwager also earned top honors for a second consecutive season, piling up 14 goals and six assists this year.
As for Morgan, she has now earned this honor five times with 1993, 2015, 2017 and 2020 coming before.
Zwager was joined on the All-CAA first team by teammates Caroline Cahill and Diede Remijnse.
Emily Harrison, Florien Marcussen and Kara McClure were named to the second team for JMU while freshmen Cassidy Strittmater and Samantha Grimes were named to the CAA’s All-Rookie team.
BC Women Picked Sixth In ODAC
The Bridgewater women’s basketball team has been picked to finish sixth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season, behind Roanoke, Randolph-Macon, Washington & Lee, Shenandoah and Lynchburg.
The Eagles return 10 players from last season, led by seniors Diamond Huskey, Erin Dietz and Erika Nettles.
Bridgewater opens the season tonight, on the road, at nearby Mary Baldwin. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Bridgwater Men Picked Ninth In Conference
The Bridgewater men’s basketball team is predicted to finish ninth in the ODAC this season.
Randolph-Macon was chosen to win the conference with Roanoke and Virginia Wesleyan in the top three.
The Eagles played just eight games during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020-21
