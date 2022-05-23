Sitting inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training facility, former James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene waited as a team staffer handed out return flights to players there on a tryout basis.
Greene, who starred for the Dukes during his five seasons in Harrisonburg, was told before arriving in Tampa that if a player was going to be signed after the Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp, they wouldn’t get a ticket home.
By the time the plane tickets were all passed out, Greene didn’t have one in his hand. At that point, it was a good sign that Greene was going to earn a contract with the 2021 Super Bowl champions.
Shortly after, Greene signed his first NFL contract with the Buccaneers, which ended his five months of preparation for this moment.
Going from his personal trainer in New Jersey to JMU’s pro day to the rookie minicamp experience, Greene was finally a NFL player.
“It was like a weight off [my shoulders],” Greene said in a phone interview from his Tampa-area hotel. “It was the perfect situation. Not knowing [my future] coming into the week, even after the draft, I was nervous. After getting this contract, it was a real relief.”
The Richmond native went undrafted in April’s NFL draft, but that was just the start of his professional football journey.
Shortly after the draft ended, teams called Greene’s agent, Pat Capra, to sell themselves on why that team’s situation best suited his client. Capra said Greene was close to signing as an undrafted free agent with a couple teams, but those didn’t work out in the end.
“It can be a chaotic time for all parties, players, teams, agents because once that draft is over, it’s a free agent frenzy,” said Capra, the president and CEO of Malka Sports Agency. “As an agent, you ultimately want to find the best chance for a player to make the 53-man roster. It’s not about just signing a contract and being on the team. It’s identifying where the best spot is to land.”
Instead, Greene received rookie minicamp invitations with the Chicago Bears and the Buccaneers, a week apart from each other in early May.
The back-to-back weekends of NFL tryouts might have been the best-case scenario for Greene as the three days in Chicago helped set him up for the trio of practices in Tampa. Greene said it’s an adjustment when stepping onto a football field, strapping the helmet on again and running through drills after being away from the team setting for a few months.
“That was the biggest help,” Greene said of his tryout with the Bears. “Being in an NFL scheme, going through playbooks and all that other stuff. That was good to just get a refresher and be ready for this week we just had.”
Greene’s three days inside Halas Hall, the Bears’ practice facility, served as a preview for his next stop in Tampa, but he said it was an eye-opening experience being in a historic franchise’s building.
The 6-foot-3, 293-pound defensive lineman said the experience was good and the coaches liked him, but the Bears didn’t have a spot open at the time to sign him. Capra said Greene impressed enough in Chicago to make the team’s short list of players leaving camp.
From there, Greene got ready for his second tryout the following weekend with the Buccaneers, eager to perform and earn a contract.
The practices in Tampa were different than those in Chicago, Greene said. The Bears wanted him and the other defensive linemen to be quick to the ball, whereas the Buccaneers were focused on retaining information from the playbook.
Greene said the first day in Tampa was full of installing the playbook, throwing different plays and looks at him to see what he could remember.
“Once I got the playbook, I jumped right into it and started learning as much as I possibly could,” Greene said. “I was able to go onto the field and show that I understood the playbook and showed that I can easily transition into the NFL playbook-wise.”
Before he flew down to Tampa, Greene said his goal was to be a sponge, learning as much as he could from the other players and coaches. Turns out, he was right. After the second day of practice, the Buccaneers were so impressed with Greene’s play on the field and ability to learn the playbook, they called Capra.
“I thought it was a great sign for Mike that he impressed so much that they didn’t have to wait until after the final day,” Capra said. “They had already gone ahead and said this kid needs to be here.”
Following the third day of practice, Greene took a physical and talked with the team’s medical staff before not receiving a plane ticket. Then, he signed his contract.
Greene joins a Tampa Bay team that’s no stranger to the JMU football program. He joins offensive linemen Aaron Stinne and Josh Wells as a trio of former Dukes on the Buccaneers.
“It’s great to have them down here,” Greene said. “I’m going to try to learn as much from them as I can. Them knowing the experiences from JMU and we all being Dukes, we’re going to stick together. It’s going to be great.”
It wasn’t a straightforward path to the NFL for Greene, who didn’t receive an invitation to the combine in Indianapolis and missed the Hula Bowl due to catching COVID-19. It was a long road, but Greene’s temperament never changed from the day the former JMU player and Capra first met, the agent said.
Capra was impressed with Greene’s ability to handle the mental side of trying out for NFL teams. He said it’s hard for players to shine in a short period of time during the minicamps to earn a contract, but Greene did that and his mental makeup prepared him to have success.
“When a player goes undrafted, you can prepare them for it as much as you want,” Capra said. “It is very upsetting and frustrating when you’ve always been the man to not get drafted. “Mike, while he was disappointed, completely took it in stride and was like, ‘I’m going to get an opportunity and when I do, I’m going to make it count.’ That’s exactly what he did.”
