The past two seasons at the Convocation Center had become something of a tradition for James Madison as top candidates for the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year visited Harrisonburg and left frustrated, embarrassed and on the wrong end of a blowout loss.
Sunday afternoon in the CAA opener against Towson, JMU attempted to bring that custom to the new Atlantic Union Bank Center — but things were a bit different. Towson’s Kionna Jeter got her points and nearly carried her team to a victory before the new, younger version of the Dukes eked one out, 89-85.
Jeter finished with a game-high 25 points, but it was JMU sophomore Kiki Jefferson who may have officially announced her candidacy for the CAA’s top awards. Jefferson finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds — all while nursing a sore ankle — and was practically flawless in the clutch as her team rallied from a double-digit deficit.
“I couldn’t get her the ball fast enough,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan, who improved to 5-0 in CAA openers, said of Jefferson. “That’s the kind of player she is and the kind of player we want her to be. She’s always been clutch. I’m not even surprised. I just wanted to get her the ball and then I was more worried about getting stops.”
Rayne Tucker added 16 points and 10 rebounds for JMU (5-3, 1-0 CAA) before fouling out.
Jeter, the league’s preseason MVP, came in averaging nearly 25 points per game. But the Spartanburg, S.C., product had scored just 19 points total in two previous visits to JMU. Through the opening period it looked like she might get locked down again.
On the first possession for Towson (5-3, 0-1), Jeter missed a jumper from 17 feet. A minute later on the other end she guarded Jefferson, who dribbled, stepped back and drained a 3-pointer in her face. Jeter’s only made field goal of the first quarter was followed up with an airball.
But a 1-for-5 shooting start soon turned into a burst of 3-pointers. By the midway point of the second quarter Jeter was up to 13 points and the Tigers held a seven-point lead. She finished the half with 15 and Towson went to the locker room leading 53-42.
“She really is a special player,” O’Regan said. “We made a little mistake going zone and she got two open shots against the zone and that got her going. She had a good second quarter. But I thought overall, she got her 25 points on 23 field goal (attempts). I’m OK with that.”
Jeter opened the third quarter with another bucket. And much like the first half, each time JMU chipped away at the lead, Towson responded and pushed it back to double-digits. Jeter wasn’t the only weapon in the Tigers’ arsenal.
Shavonne Smith scored 21 for the visitors while Aleah Nelson had 11 points and seven assists. Towson showed that unlike the previous two seasons the revamped JMU roster might not have the combination of talent and experience needed to simply overwhelm any CAA squad that rolls into Harrisonburg.
But Sunday, the Dukes had Jefferson — and that was enough as they battled back from what was a 15-point deficit. When Jefferson posted up and scored with eight minutes left in the game it brought JMU within a basket, 70-68.
From there it was back-and-forth down the stretch with the lead changing hands multiple times. An offensive rebound and a pair of free throws by Jeter tied the game at 83-all with 46 second remaining.
But Jefferson responded. A driving bucket on the next possession gave the Dukes the lead again before the sophomore nailed all four of her free throws in the final 15 seconds to secure the victory.
“I feel like every game I can always get better and my team needs me in different ways,” Jefferson said. “It felt like this game they really needed me and I just stepped it up at the end.”
The Tigers and Dukes won’t have long to dwell on the CAA-opening thriller. The teams play again at 2 p.m. Tuesday, this time on Towson’s home floor in suburban Baltimore.
