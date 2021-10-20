James Madison junior Kiki Jefferson was named to the Her Hoops Stats’ Becky Hammon Mid-Major Women’s Basketball Player of the Year award watchlist on Wednesday.
Jefferson was a first-team All-CAA performer last season, averaging team highs in scoring (16.2 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg). Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey, the reigning CAA Player of the Year, was also named to the watch list.
The award is named for Hammon, who was a three-time All-American at Colorado State. JMU opens the season Nov. 9 at home against Virginia.
Women’s Volleyball
Marymount 3, Bridgewater 0: In Arlington, Jessica Bissmeyer had 11 kills and Grace Williams 12 digs to lead Bridgewater, but the Eagles (11-10) fell to Marymount in a non-conference match.
Elissa Munsterman had 12 kills to lead Marymount.
Women’s Soccer
Lynchburg 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Sydney Dombrovskis scored the match’s only goal to lift Lynchburg past EMU. Maddy Meyers was credited with an assist for the Hornets.
Aja Laun finished with 14 saves for the Royals, but EMU couldn’t manage a shot on goal.
Men’s Soccer
Shenandoah 6, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Winchester, Nathan Yared had a goal and two assists as six different Shenandoah players scored to lead the Hornets to victory. Ahmed Zaatar finished with three saves for the Royals.
Bridgewater 2, Guilford 1: In Greensboro, N.C., Sam Franklin and Matthew Shelor each scored goals to lift Bridgewater to an ODAC victory. Luke Stubbs added an assist for the Eagles.
Women’s Field Hockey
Roanoke 1, Bridgewater 0: In Salem, Emilee Wooten scored the game’s only goal to spark the Maroons to an ODAC victory. Claudia Roncone had an assist for Roanoke while Bridgewater’s Brooke Hamm came up with four saves.
Randolph-Macon 5, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Ashland, Bella McNulty and Maria Torres each had a goal and an assist to lead the Yellow Jackets past EMU on Wednesday.
Ann Ghally made 18 saves while facing 23 shots on goal for the Royals.
