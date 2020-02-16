James Madison only has two games remaining in the Convocation Center, and the Dukes might miss this place.
JMU closed out a three-game homestand Sunday afternoon with yet another thorough destruction of a Colonial Athletic Association opponent, pounding UNC Wilmington 76-52.
JMU Freshman Kiki Jefferson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals. Senior guard Kamiah Smalls added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Dukes, who remained a game behind Drexel in a tight CAA race.
It was the annual Play4Kay game at JMU in which both teams wore pink to honor women affected by cancer. Before the game, Jefferson was joined on the court by her mother, Kiyana, a recent cancer survivor.
“That was a very touching moment for me,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’m very impressed with her that she can transition from pretty heavy tears to scoring our first basket. That’s pretty special. I can’t gush enough about Kiki. She’s slowly making her way into the conversation of being all-conference.”
Next season Jefferson and the Dukes (19-4, 10-2 CAA) will move up the street to the new Atlantic Union Bank Center, a state-of-the-art arena with more seats and amenities for coaches, players and fans alike. But it may be hard to match the advantage the JMU women’s program has enjoyed inside the quirky old gym it has called home since 1982.
Over the past two seasons, JMU is 30-2 at home with the only losses coming to Big Ten foes Northwestern and Maryland by a combined seven points. Coming off a loss at Drexel two weeks ago, the Dukes won the past three games at the Convo by an average of 32.3 points. Sunday afternoon they did it in front of 2,243 fans.
“I love this place,” O’Regan said. “I think this place is one of the greatest advantages in women’s basketball. Period. Don’t say in the CAA. I think it is, period. I’m very excited about going into a new shiny building, but we have to take the atmosphere over there.”
Once again, JMU took the lead early and steadily pulled away. For the second game in a row, Jefferson came out on fire for the Dukes. The Lancaster, Penn., product knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished the first quarter with eight points as JMU held a 19-13 lead midway through the first half.
Even in the midst of a hugely disappointing season for a Seahawks team that brought back four of its five leading scorers, UNCW (6-18, 3-10) has traditionally figured out a way to make it tough on the Dukes with each of the previous three meetings decided by single digits.
But as Smalls warmed up for JMU in the second quarter, knocking down a jumper in the closing seconds of the half to give her team a 34-19 lead, it appeared the Dukes were on their way to a third consecutive blowout victory inside the Convo.
“They are very dangerous because they are playing harder,” UNCW coach Karen Barefoot said. “They played a lot harder this game than the first time we played them. You can look at the stat sheet, their guards crushed us on the glass.”
Carol-Anne Obusek had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Seahawks, but JMU outrebounded them 47-26 as a team behind Kayla Cooper-Williams - who finished with six points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
With all-around outstanding play from Jefferson and hot shooting by Jackie Benitez, JMU continued to pour it on the Seahawks in the second half, pushing the lead to 26 points late in the third quarter. Benitez knocked down four 3’s to finish with 12 points.
The Dukes will get away from the friendly confines next week for trips to Northeastern and Hofstra before Drexel comes to town for a crucial rematch.
“The most important game is always the next game,” Smalls said. “We’re looking forward to going down to Boston and playing Northeastern. We’re going to focus on that and when we get to Drexel, we’ll get to Drexel.”
