CHARLESTON, S.C. — James Madison survived its second-straight game without Kayla Cooper-Williams along with a relatively slow afternoon from Kamiah Smalls to roll past College of Charleston, 87-53, on Sunday.
The Dukes (13-3, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) got career-high scoring games from multiple players, including freshman Kiki Jefferson, who led JMU with 21 points and 12 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. Lexie Barrier added 14 points for the Dukes while Nikki Oppenheimer came off the bench for a career-high 12.
“I’ve been in the gym practicing and I just felt more comfortable and more confident,” Jefferson told the JMU/Sprint Broadcast Network after the game. “I was just trying to fill in [without Cooper-Williams] and we had a good game.”
Cooper-Williams, who averages more than 10 rebounds and three blocked shots per game, was out with an injury. Smalls, who came in leading the CAA at more than 20 points per game, scored just nine. But it didn’t matter much with plenty others stepping up as the Dukes made 16 3-pointers for the game and quickly built a 20-point lead in the first half.
“It is a lot of fun,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “You’ve got to like seeing them share the ball like that. I thought we had a really strong demeanor as far as being ready and being the aggressor. I was really proud of how we played. To be able to out-rebound them without Coop, for me it was a really good team effort.”
Freshman Rayne Tucker, also had a career-high seven points while adding seven rebounds and five blocked shots. Jackie Benitez added 11 points while Madison Green finished with a team-high seven assists.
Latrice Perkins and Madison Taylor each scored 14 points to lead the Cougars (9-8, 2-4). After going 2-1 on a three-game road trip, the Dukes return home next week to play Hofstra on Friday.
In other local action this weekend:
Women’s Basketball
Bridgewater 68, Hollins 60: Ahlia Moone came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points and grab 12 rebounds as Bridgewater (8-8, 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) picked up a key, 68-60, conference victory against Hollins (8-7, 3-6).
Claire Morcarski had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles while Mary Ruth Shifflett, a Spotswood graduate, added 11 points and Madison Baum had 10 with eight assists.
Kayla Surles scored 23 points to lead Hollins and Lenah Clements added 14 in the loss.
Emory & Henry 71, Eastern Mennonite 54: Kara Stanford had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Emory & Henry (13-3, 7-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) to a 71-54 league victory against Eastern Mennonite (2-12, 1-7) on Saturday.
Peyton Williams came off the bench to add 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wasps. Chloe Roach had 14 points to lead Eastern Mennonite, but the Royals fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and could never come back. Lexi Deffenbaugh, a Wilson Memorial product, and Chrissy Delawder, a Broadway alum, each added 10 points for Eastern Mennonite.
Men’s Basketball
Hampden-Sydney 79, Bridgewater 67: Jack Wyatt had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way for Hampden-Sydney, which picked up a 79-67 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory Saturday at Bridgewater (6-10, 2-5 ODAC).
Five Tigers (9-7, 4-3) scored in double figures, including Ryan Clements, who had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Davrion Grier scored 26 points to lead Bridgewater while Chandler Murray had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles. Jalil Langston came off the bench to score 10 for BC.
Ferrum 75, Eastern Mennonite 60: Ferrum made 11 3-pointers to rally from a first-half deficit and get an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win against Eastern Mennonite (3-13, 1-6 ODAC).
Rashad Reed exploded for 31 points to spark Ferrum (8-8, 3-4).
James Smith Jr. came off the bench to add 16 for the Panthers while Kajuan Madden-McAfee, a Harrisonburg High School product, had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds. DJ Hill had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Royals while Tim Jones added 14 points for EMU.
