Kiki Jefferson has been doing just about everything in her power to get her James Madison team back to its familiar spot among the top teams in the Colonial Athletic Association. With conference-leading Delaware coming to town, the Dukes are going to need Jefferson to keep it up.
After averaging nearly 10 points per game last season as a freshman, Jefferson has been in double figures scoring in every game but one this season. Jefferson, at 6-foot-1, also handles the ball like a guard. But recently it’s been her rebounding that has helped JMU (11-7, 7-4 CAA) win three of its past four games to climb into third place in the league standings.
Jefferson has produced double-doubles in three of her past four games, the fourth was a 14-point, nine-rebound effort in a victory against Elon. Jefferson has pulled down at least seven rebounds in 10 games since the beginning of January.
With 6-2 forward Rayne Tucker and 6-4 center Anne Diouf giving the Dukes their tallest starting lineup in years, it’s still Jefferson that leads the team at 7.6 rebounds per game.
“It’s one thing that controls the game,” Jefferson said of her rebounding. “I’ve got to help AD and Rayne because I know if I can help them then we will be secure in the game.”
The Blue Hens (16-2, 13-1) come to town in the midst of their best season since 2012-13 when future WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne led them to an undefeated CAA record and the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
JMU and Delaware are scheduled to play at the Atlantic Union Bank Center both Saturday and Sunday, with each game tipping off at 6 p.m. The Blue Hens have won four straight and are looking to secure the No. 1 seed in next month’s CAA Tournament.
The Dukes have four tough games remaining in the regular season and could theoretically enter the tournament seeded anywhere between first and seventh depending on how those games go.
But JMU is facing a Delaware team with perhaps the only player in the CAA more likely to put up a double-double than Jefferson in junior forward Ty Battle. Battle is averaging 11.9 points and 10.8 rebounds and leads the conference with 12 double-doubles.
Additionally, Jasmine Dickey has been the CAA’s most improved player, nearly doubling her scoring average for a year ago to 22.8 points per game. A key for the Dukes will be limiting second-chance opportunities for both Battle and Dickey, meaning JMU needs another big rebounding effort from Jefferson.
“There’s a reason we want to play big threes,” JMU Coach Sean O’Regan said. “You can get a huge advantage if you are playing a guard who can rebound at the three. I think she’s taken it up a level and she’s gotten some real timely rebounds for us. The double digits has been more than expected, but I’m really glad.”
