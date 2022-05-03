Despite heading an athletic department that owns four NCAA Division I national championships and has enjoyed multiple other national postseason runs, there could be a future where JMU’s success is judged almost entirely on how it competes against in-conference peers.
JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne spoke to the Daily News-Record Tuesday morning about reports last week the NCAA Transformation Committee is considering major changes to NCAA rules. Sports Illustrated reported that many Group of 5 athletic directors — a group Bourne is joining as JMU moves to the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference — are concerned proposed changes might make it even more difficult for programs outside of the Power 5 conferences to remain competitive.
Ideas tossed around range from changes to the recruiting calendar to eliminating scholarship limits for sports such as baseball that currently allow partial scholarships to letting any football program that can afford it hire scores of on-field assistant coaches. Multiple NCAA bylaws could essentially be removed from the national rule books and left to conferences to make their own decision.
Bourne emphasized that no changes have been decided upon and the NCAA will soon survey members about the proposals. The governing body will then analyze those surveys before deciding which concepts will ultimately be put to a vote. But Bourne and others are bracing for a new college sports landscape.
“The one thing we do know is going to happen is this will instigate change,” Bourne said. “To what degree that change is and how it will impact each of the divisions within athletics, we’re not sure. The other thing that’s realistic is I think we could see a splintering of Division I. Right now it is conceptual and there’s not a lot we formally know about what the ultimate direction will be, only that the data will be collected and will serve as a basis for future decisions.”
Bourne and other college administrators have long anticipated this day might come, which made the timing of the Dukes’ move to the Sun Belt — JMU, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi all officially join the league July 1 — all the more urgent.
As the NCAA is currently structured, there are more than 350 Division I schools. Next fall 134 of them will compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football. But even among the FBS a divide exists. The Power 5 conferences — The ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 — have certain levels of autonomy outside of NCAA jurisdiction as well as massive media rights deals that allow those schools to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on athletics.
As a Sun Belt Conference member, JMU is joining the Group of 5, which also includes the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference.
Schools within those leagues also compete at the FBS level, but with less autonomy and significantly smaller budgets. Below that is the Football Championship Subdivision, where Division I schools have a larger playoff field and offer fewer scholarships.
It’s unclear if potential further splits might be as simple as dividing the Power 5 from the Group of 5 leagues, or something more complicated.
“Right now our goal would be to work with our peers,” Bourne said. “Institutions within the Sun Belt and other leagues where our teams are members. Our goal will always remain constant and that is to put our student athletes in a position where they graduate at a high level and get a chance to compete for conference championships. That’s ultimately where we want to be. We want to make sure we are congruent with our peers. Outside of that, it’s going to be hard to tell what the ultimate picture may look like with regard to Division I format and structure.”
The move to the Sun Belt places JMU with regional peers such as Old Dominion and Appalachian State, as well as other public universities including Georgia Southern, Troy and Louisiana that have similar enrollments and significant, but not astronomical, investments in athletics. Bourne said aligning with those schools after decades in the Colonial Athletic Association was the result of a years-long effort by the JMU administration.
Still, JMU sits at the top of the Sun Belt and upper tier of all Group of 5 schools in terms of athletic budget, spending nearly $60 million annually on sports. JMU differs from some schools in considering every dollar spent toward athletics as part of the overall budget, including funds for spirit squads and other items less directly associated with varsity teams. Yet even taking into consideration, the Dukes’ budget is still more than double some other Sun Belt programs.
What happens to the Dukes in that regard with proposed changes both in the NCAA and the Commonwealth of Virginia is another question. JMU currently relies heavily on student fees to fund the athletic department and state legislation could eventually force the Dukes to rely more heavily on donations from boosters and other sources of revenue, including ticket sales and media rights.
But the day could come when JMU has to find ways to fund dozens more scholarships and coaches’ salaries across multiple sports to remain competitive.
“I would think if you spoke to the majority of athletic directors in the country right now, there is some anxiety on the part of each institution,” Bourne said. “There are a lot of unknowns and each institution is going to ultimately decide the things they can and can’t do as a result of this more open environment we are going to operate in.”
