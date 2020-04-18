James Madison picked up its third recruit of the Mark Byington era on Saturday with the commitment of Terell Strickland, a point guard out of the powerhouse Scotland Campus school near Chambersburg, Penn.
Strickland picked the Dukes over Austin Peay, Bradley, Little Rock and others. JMU entered the scene of Strickland’s recruitment relatively late after Byington, who spent the previous seven seasons at Georgia Southern, took over last month.
“The coaching staff is coming in and trying to turn around a program that has all the tools to be great,” Strickland, whose father Rod Strickland played 17 years in the NBA, said. “So the opportunity to lead and be a part of something that special, along with the atmosphere of the school in general couldn’t be passed up.”
At 6-0, 170 pounds, Strickland appears to be something of a late bloomer. He played at St. Petersburg High School in Florida before completing a prep year at Scotland Campus, where coach Chris Chaney said he rapidly improved.
“Terell, for the last four months for us, was unreal,” Chaney said. “He brings a lot of energy. He brings a lot of leadership. He just has a high IQ and extra burst you really can’t teach. He’s a great one-on-one defender and just knows how to make his teammates better and shot at a high rate this year.”
During an unusual recruiting season in which players can’t take campus visits or meet with coaches in person, much of the decision making process has relied on trust from previously established relationships.
Byington and Chaney knew each other well, which helped speed up the process.
“He had some good options, but I’m definitely happy with him picking James Madison,” Chaney said. “I’ve known Coach Mark for a long time. He’s going to build a great program. I know what he’s going to do and what he represents. Terell is the perfect guy for him.”
Strickland said he also talked with Darius Banks, who played three seasons at JMU before transferring to Tennessee-Chattanooga this week. Banks also played at St. Petersburg High, graduating the year before Strickland arrived and Strickland said Banks “had nothing but good things to say” about JMU.
Now, the newest Duke is just looking forward to being able to get to Harrisonburg.
“I’m excited about playing in that new arena with a big crowd,” Strickland sad. “I’m an energetic person, so an energetic atmosphere is going to be amazing.”
