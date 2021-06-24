A drastic change to the business of college athletics is coming soon and players stand to gain financially.
Behind the scenes, the NCAA, states and schools around the country have spent months preparing for rule changes that give athletes opportunities to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Those changes could be adopted within days.
A vote from the Division I Council on the issue was originally expected to occur last January, then was delayed until this summer.
Multiple outlets reported Wednesday night the NCAA was close to adopting a temporary waiver of current name, image and likeness (NIL) rules to serve as a bridge between a current crisis for the organization and the time when a permanent NIL policy can be implemented.
“It seems like we’re stringing the student athletes along a little bit,” James Madison assistant athletic director for compliance Stephen LaPorta told the Daily News-Record. “But we feel the same way in the compliance office. We want to know what the rules are and what they’re going to be so we can base our education off that.”
Six states — Alabama, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Mississippi and Texas — have name, image and likeness laws that take effect July 1. Virginia has not passed any such law. But this spring athletic directors at each of the commonwealth’s Division I schools, including JMU’s Jeff Bourne, signed a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam urging the commonwealth to act.
The NCAA had hoped Congress would create a national standard before the end of June. But after hearings in Washington this month and Monday’s unanimous ruling against the NCAA by the U.S. Supreme Court, it’s clear no federal NIL laws are imminent.
That has left the NCAA in a rush to act. CBS Sports reported this week the governing body for college sports had been waiting for Monday’s decision in the NCAA vs. Alston case, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously against the NCAA to allow players in revenue producing sports to accept education-related benefits.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors met Tuesday and Wednesday and is scheduled to meet again Monday.
“Obviously, there is a big race to get something figured out before July 1,” LaPorta said.
The temporary waiver includes two points: First, that athletes will not be penalized for profiting from their name, image and likeness in states with NIL laws. Second, schools in other states must post a written NIL policy on their websites prohibiting payments from boosters in exchange for athletic performance or for choosing their school.
“At a place like JMU there are probably some sports more than others that have a high level of visibility that create opportunity,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “At the end of the day it’s up to the student athletes to make decisions, but honestly it won’t be that different from what we tell them now. We’ve done a social media personal branding training with our student athletes.”
LaPorta said an NCAA working group on the subject initially put together a comprehensive package for the member schools detailing four parts in which name, image and likeness will impact athletes. That plan — LaPorta outlined the four parts for the DN-R — may eventually resemble permanent NCAA bylaws:
1. Student-athletes’ use of name, image and likeness
LaPorta noted this portion is broken into two categories in which the athletes can actually benefit. The first is business activities and the second is third-party promotions.
Business activities range from athletes starting their own company to running their own camps and charging a price to sign autographs. Third-party promotions include traditional television commercials to paid appearances to becoming a social-media influencer.
LaPorta said he expects JMU athletes to have opportunities mostly in the social-media space.
“From my perspective, you don’t have to be the best player on the team or in the conference to benefit from that,” LaPorta said. “You just have to develop a brand and start gaining a following and companies will reach out if you have enough followers to represent their brand. I do think we’ll have more of those opportunities instead of a Nike coming to town and offering money for anything like that.”
2. Granting the same rights of name, image and likeness to prospects
This would essentially ensure prospects keep their amateur status, according to LaPorta, before they arrive on a college campus. The theory here is, if college athletes are able to profit off their name, image and likeness, why shouldn’t the soon-to-be college athletes have access to the same rights?
3. Professional service providers to assist with NIL
College athletes still won’t be able to sign with a sports agent, but this would allow for them to sign with a talent agent or someone who could help them market their opportunities to profit from name, image and likeness.
“That’ll give them a chance to have representation in contract negotiations,” LaPorta said. “And it’ll also allow the institution to assist with educational programming.”
4. Third-party administrators
“From a compliance perspective, this is what I’m most interested in,” LaPorta said. “I want to know who this third-party administrator is going to be and what are they going to do for us? And what’s going to fall in our lap?
A third-party administrator could be selected by the NCAA to keep track of all marketing deals secured by college athletes profiting from name, image and likeness.
In the past week, other proposals have emerged, including one that would keep the first three parts intact, but eliminate the third-party administrator.
“This is not official yet, but from what I’ve heard, the fourth part is kind of sunk at this point and likely won’t get voted on,” LaPorta told the DN-R on Tuesday. “That four-part proposal might become a three-part proposal, but that is kind of the reason they broke it out into different sections, so we could pass some of it without having to pass all of it.”
Commissioners from the ACC, SEC and Pac-12 recently began pushing a new plan similar to the temporary waiver, leaving it to individual schools to create their own NIL policies.
“NIL itself is still such a nebulous idea to people,” Warner said. “Honestly, even for us who work in athletics we still don’t know exactly what this is going to be and how it’s going to change the environment. If we feel that way, I’m sure our student athletes do.”
Many schools have hired outside companies to help navigate the changes. At JMU that is INFLCR, an Alabama-based firm that created an app to help college athletes manage their personal brand and also works to educate players and institutions on the coming changes.
INFLCR’s clients include Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Boise State, Dayton and dozens of other NCAA schools. The service also streamlines the process of creating multimedia content including graphics and video. Once a photo or video of a JMU athlete hits social media, INFLCR alerts the athletes who can then use the content on their own social media platforms.
While commercials and personal appearances for area businesses might be a possibility for some athletes, social media and the ability to sponsor brands and products on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter may be the easiest path to profit for many JMU athletes.
“I really don’t know what to expect,” Dukes women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s so uncharted. I don’t know today how it works or if people are seeking our kids out. I don’t see a lot of our players that are social media stars, but that could change and that is going to be interlaced with the NIL stuff. You could do a car commercial, but that’s not really it. Social media and YouTube is how advertising is done now.”
On Tuesday, JMU instituted a policy authorizing only Bourne, LaPorta and Warner to speak on behalf of the school about the ever-changing status of NIL. The DN-R had previously completed multiple interviews with others on the subject.
As July 1 approaches, JMU officials continue to stay involved in the overall NIL discussion while preparing for whatever the changes could mean for the Dukes. But the school hasn’t publicly backed any proposal over others.
“Mr. Bourne is heavily involved with conference and state peer institutions on a daily basis as NIL discussions gain momentum,” Warner said. “But there is not a particular stance to share at this moment. There are too many nuances evolving with regularity at this juncture.”
