Former James Madison defensive end Bryce Carter has signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS of the Canadian Football League, the franchise announced.
Carter, a 6-foot-1, 252-pound end that finished his collegiate career by transferring to JMU for his final season, made 13 starts this past season for the Dukes.
With 54 tackles, including 22 for a loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and a recovery, Carter was selected as a second-team FCS All-American by Stats Perform, American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press. He also earned first-team All-American honors by Phil Steele in his lone season at JMU.
Carter ranked 12th nationally and second in the Colonial Athletic Association with 1.6 tackles for loss per game and was fifth in the conference in total sacks.
The Steelton, Pa., native is the fourth former Duke to be signed to a CFL contract, joing D'Angelo Amos (Toronto Argonauts), Andrew Ankrah (Montreal Alouettes) and Rashad Robinson (Montreal Alouettes). The regular season kicks off June 9-11.
