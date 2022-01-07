Former James Madison softball standout Jailyn Ford is one of 18 members of the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team for the World Games, the organization announced Friday.
Ford was selected third overall in the 2016 National Pro Fastpitch Draft by the Akron Racers. She spent two years in Akron before being acquired by the USSA Pride in 2018, who she is now in her fourth year with. She also plays in the Japan Softball League and held the lowest ERA in 2020.
With the Dukes, Ford was impressive at the plate and in the field. She ranks fourth in program history in slugging percentage (.642), fourth in base percentage (.455), sixth in runs scored (158) and second in home runs (46). In the circle, she is second in lowest earned run average (1.51), third in lowest opponent batting average (.180), second in strikeouts (815) and second in shutouts (31).
Team USA will compete in the 2022 World Games in July in Birmingham, Ala., where Ford will be one of four pitchers representing the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.