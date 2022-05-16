Former James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene signed his first NFL contract on Monday afternoon, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted.
Greene, who took part in the Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp this past weekend, is the only Duke from last year’s team to sign an NFL contract thus far.
The Richmond native played in 57 games with JMU, starting in 48, recording 177 career tackles with 39 for a loss and 18 sacks. He also logged two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery wearing the purple and gold.
Greene will join two other former Dukes in Tampa Bay, as offensive linemen Aaron Stinne and Josh Wells are also on the roster.
There are currently seven former Dukes on NFL rosters, including Ron’Dell Carter (Houston), Jimmy Moreland (Houston), Ben DiNucci (Cowboys) and Dean Marlowe (Falcons) and the three Tampa Bay players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.