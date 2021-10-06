As it turns out, James Madison can be a pathway to the NFL off the playing field as well.
Bridget Condon, a 2015 JMU graduate, became the latest addition to the NFL Network roster this month. She’s making the move to the nation-wide audience after spending the past four years on air for WTVD-TV in Durham, N.C.
After doing a little bit of everything in the Research Triangle market, a move to solely covering football seems like a natural transition for the Massachusetts native, who chose JMU in part because of the reputation of the football program.
“I grew up 20 minutes from Foxborough where the Patriots play and our high school football team was really good,” Condon said. “I was always a huge football fan and wanted to go to a football school and that ended up being JMU. So when this opportunity became a reality I was just stoked. I’m so happy and excited and can’t wait to dive in deeper.”
While at JMU, Condon quickly developed her skills as a broadcaster, impressing her professors and peers. Work on student media and JMU’s MadiZone broadcasts led to an internship at CBS19 in Charlottesville, which morphed into a full-time job.
“I worked with a good friend of mine in Charlottesville to help her get the job there, but she got it in her own right because she was really good at what she did,” Ryan Parkhurst, a professor in JMU’s School of Media Arts and Design, said. “But I saw the talent there as well and said you need to hire this young lady because she’s really good at what she does. She’s just continued to grow.”
Two years later, Condon was in the larger Raleigh-Durham market covering ACC sports, the NHL, NFL and more. Now the lifelong Patriot’s fan will likely become a familiar face to supporters of every NFL team.
Condon will be seen across multiple platforms including NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. As she relocates to Los Angeles, she’ll also be working both in the studio and reporting from the field.
“I had that experience in Raleigh being an anchor and a reporter, so that’s great,” Condon said. “But I was covering many different teams and different sports. There were a bunch of different things at once. Here it is all NFL, and we have a bunch of different teams, but it’s just that one sport and I’m excited to kind of dive deeper into that.”
It’s been a quick rise through the broadcasting ranks for someone who just a few years ago was standing on the sidelines at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“It’s pretty awesome and honestly not unexpected,” Parkhurst said. “She did really wonderful things here with MadiZone and in the classes that I taught. I had high expectations for her from the start because she had a natural ability on camera. That’s something that often can’t be taught.”
