Kamiah Smalls is back in the WNBA, and she’s aiming to stick around.
The former James Madison guard was signed to a hardship contract with the Minnesota Lynx. Smalls, the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, joined the Lynx in Atlanta Tuesday where they were scheduled to face the Dream at 7 p.m. It’s the second stint in the league for Smalls, who was the 28th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Indianapolis Fever.
Smalls’ contract is not guaranteed as she fills a roster spot for Minnesota, which has six players out with injury. But after averaging nearly 19 points per game as a senior at JMU and standing out while playing professionally in Europe, Smalls said this could be the opportunity that helps her stick in America’s top women’s basketball league.
“I was never satisfied with not being in the WNBA,” Smalls said. “I know for a fact I’m good enough to be in the WNBA. It’s just about waiting for my time. I might be just a little more excited than I was when I got drafted. I feel like this chance for me is going to be the one, the one that gets both feet in the door.”
The Philadelphia native was invited to preseason training camp with the Chicago Sky, but couldn’t participate due to injury. In the meantime, multiple franchises stayed in touch with her representatives and when she was cleared to play a couple of weeks ago, it started to become clear a return to the WNBA could happen this season.
“I missed training camp, but once I got cleared to play, I was just making sure I stayed ready,” Smalls said. “It’s always a grind during the summer and we’ve been working every summer to make sure when these opportunities come around, we’re ready for the chance.”
Smalls was released by Indiana shortly after the draft in 2020, but then picked back up by the Fever after the WNBA season began in a bubble in Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After entering the bubble, Smalls finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in her debut.
But her playing time dwindled in subsequent games and she spent the following year playing in Italy and Poland. The past season she averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Lubin in Poland’s top league, leading the club to the Eurocup tournament, where she averaged nearly 18 points and shot 43 percent from 3-point range in 14 games.
“I’ve played against all these great players, and I feel like I’m truly starting to find myself,” Smalls said. “I’ve played against these girls overseas. Even if I’m not the same player, playing the same role in Europe as I am in the WNBA, I still feel confident in what I can do in the WNBA. Definitely having that experience has done a whole lot to calm down my nerves.”
