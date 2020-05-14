Tim Taylor’s path to becoming an NCAA Division I head coach had a few more detours than he ever imagined - but patience and perseverance eventually paid off.
Taylor, a 1989 James Madison graduate, longtime Madison County resident and basketball fixture around the Commonwealth of Virginia, was named the new women’s coach last month of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
“I would have loved to be a head coach earlier,” Taylor said. “But my faith and family have always come first. You put that first and it took care of me in the end.”
It took more than two decades for Taylor, long considered one of the top assistants in the women’s game, to find the right time and place to take over a program of his own.
“I’m excited he gets an opportunity,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “You talk about so many years putting the time in. I think it’s a well-stacked resume and I think he really deserves the opportunity to be the one blowing the whistle and calling his own timeouts.”
Taylor started his career in the women’s game as an assistant at Furman in 1998, but in 2000 returned to his home state where he worked as an assistant and recruiting coordinator for legendary Virginia coach Debbie Ryan.
By 2005, Taylor had interviewed with Division I programs interested in hiring him as a head coach. But that year his wife Tonya was diagnosed with cancer. With a young family at home, Taylor made a choice. Instead of pursuing a head coaching job, he left college basketball all together to spend less time on the road and be with his wife and kids.
“She had been everywhere with me,” Taylor said. “It was time for me to give back to her as well. So we just kind of stepped away.”
But Taylor never left basketball behind, going 83-23 with three state tournament appearances in four seasons as the boys' coach at Orange County. He also coached boys at Madison County High, putting together a 28-game winning streak there.
When Tonya’s health improved, Taylor rejoined Ryan at U.Va. as associate head coach and stayed on staff until her retirement in 2011. With his children still in school, Taylor again chose to put his college basketball aspirations on hold and took a job as principal at Wetsel Middle School in Madison while staying involved in basketball at the AAU level.
“People have said to me, you’ve had a few jobs,” Taylor said. “But no, I’ve paid the bills doing some other things, but the one job has always been basketball.”
When new Virginia coach Joanne Boyle had an opening on her staff in 2016, Taylor once again returned to the Cavaliers. But Boyle retired after an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018, stepping away to finalize an exhausting adoption process of her daughter, Ngoty, who was born in Senegal.
Boyle’s decision left her staff with uncertain futures, but if anyone could relate to her struggle it was Taylor.
“He has perspective because he went through it,” Boyle said. “He saw in that time we were together the grind that was going on with the outside stuff with my daughter. He saw the toll it was taking and could relate. It speaks volumes to Tim and the other assistants, he just had my best interests at heart. My decision affected the entire staff, but he saw the struggle I was having.”
With his children getting older — daughter Jordan is now 21 and sons Dalton and Jackson are 19 and 16, respectively — Taylor finally had more flexibility. He spent a year coaching with the Richmond-based Team Loaded AAU program before working the past season as an assistant at North Carolina.
When the Navy position opened up, it finally presented the best of both worlds for Taylor.
“It’s an area I know well, the DMV,” Taylor said. “Navy is a national brand, but it can be a local brand as well with all of the Naval areas up and down the East Coast. It was just really exciting to get that call and the opportunity here. I think I wanted to end my career, as Sean would say, calling my own timeouts. I think we can build something pretty special in Annapolis and I’m really just excited to be back in that area because it’s only two hours from home.”
Though he graduated from JMU three decades ago, Taylor’s presence can be felt in Harrisonburg. JMU guard Briana Tinsley, who sat out last season after transferring from U.Va., was originally recruited to join the Cavs by Taylor.
Like Taylor, Tinsley was a Madison County product and she attended St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville like Taylor’s children. After Boyle and Taylor left Virginia and Tinsley decided to transfer, Taylor talked with O’Regan about her move to JMU.
Former Eastern Mennonite standout David Falk, a first-team All-ODAC center in 2014, played for Taylor at Madison County, leading the Mountaineers to the state semifinals.
“I’ve always been thankful for my time at JMU, in and around Harrisonburg and Central Virginia,” Taylor said. “Hopefully I will be recruiting some of the players in that area and bring a little bit of home with me to Annapolis.”
