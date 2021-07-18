Getting the gang back together, plus a few friends, almost turned into another memorable run for the key members of James Madison’s 2013 NCAA Tournament team.
But in the end, Sideline Cancer -- a top seed in the 64-team The Basketball Tournament -- escaped an upset bid by 16th-seeded The Founding Fathers, a JMU alumni squad making its first appearance in the $1 million winner-take-all playoff.
Maurice Creek, who played college hoops at Indiana and George Washington, nailed a game-winning jumper to give Sideline Cancer, the 2020 TBT runners up, the victory. But The Founding Fathers debut proved to be an impressive showing at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia’s capital.
Even so, the former Dukes wanted more.
“It definitely hurts,” Ron Curry, who played at JMU from 2012-16, said. “That’s a tough one. We had two shots at it and turned the ball over. But that’s a great team. It’s a seasoned team that’s been in here and I think everybody knows them. I know nobody even expected us to be in the game.”
Creek finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the veteran squad to victory. But the JMU squad got solid performances from several players. Stuckey Mosley scored 17 points to lead The Founding Fathers with Curry and Cody Ballard each adding 14.
A.J. Davis, one of the heroes of the 2013 CAA championship run, was expected to be one of the top players for The Founding Fathers as they made their TBT debut before suffering an horrific injury in Columbus, Ohio, just a few months earlier.
Davis pulled over along a highway last May to offer food to a homeless person and was struck by a car as he looked into his trunk. Doctors were later forced to amputate both legs of the former high-flying Dukes star.
The rest of The Founding Fathers said the team would have never come together without Davis.
“This was our fourth time officially applying (for the tournament),” The Founding Fathers general manager Joe Kuykendall said. “We decided to give it another try and I think A.J. was our first call. We knew A.J. was a special player and piece of that team. A.J. was the best at rallying the troops.”
The game got off to a tremendous start for The Founding Fathers after Davis took the floor in his wheelchair for the opening tip. After a quick timeout to let Davis leave the game, former All-CAA guard Mosley opened the scoring with a jumper to give the JMU alumni a quick lead.
Ballard, a non-JMU addition to the roster out of Morehead State, was red hot to start the game, scoring 11 points in the first quarter as The Founding Fathers built a 25-19 lead at the end of the opening period.
“That’s a tough game and they are a hell of a team,” Creek said. “We got to the championship last year and we came out like we deserved that, but they gave us a test today.”
As former Dukes Mosley and Devon Moore, who finished with 10 points, also warmed up from the field, The Founding Fathers built a 13-point lead in the first half. But Sideline Cancer, which advanced all the way to the TBT final a year ago, battled back late in the second quarter.
But after holding a six-point lead at halftime, The Founding Fathers led most of the third quarter before the experienced Sideline Cancer group made a run late in the third to gain the lead, which stood at 62-59 heading into the fourth quarter.
The game started to get away from the upstart JMU alumni in the fourth quarter as Sideline Cancer opened up a nine-point lead with seven minutes on the clock. But as the teams moved into the Elam Ending period Mosley caught fire.
The 2019 JMU graduate scored seven straight points at one point and took a charge with the game tied at 77-77 as the squads battled toward the target score of 79. But The Founding Fathers failed to take advantage of a couple of possessions with the opportunity to win.
“I’m proud of the entire group we had,” Kuykendall said. “We’ll be back, for sure. I think we’re here to stay. Hopefully next time we’ll see Sideline Cancer a little further down the bracket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.