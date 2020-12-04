He is their reason for launching The Big Man Foundation, but these James Madison alums intend to reach beyond the initial motivation eventually to others who find themselves in a situation like his.
The Big Man Foundation president and founder Casey Kroll, a former JMU offensive lineman and volunteer assistant coach with the Dukes during their 2016 national championship season, played for ex-Madison offensive line coach Jamal Powell. Kroll got his start in coaching with Powell, too, and followed Powell from JMU to Lamar University and then to Southern Methodist as his graduate assistant during each stop.
But not long after arriving at SMU, Powell began facing daunting health issues he’s still dealing with now, including Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) and cancer.
“He’s our inspiration,” Kroll said of his mentor Powell. The two spent countless hours in the coaching offices of the Dukes, Cardinals and Mustangs programs and looked out for each other, according to Kroll.
Kroll said Powell and his family would let Kroll stay with them in their house each time they changed jobs until he found a place of his own. Kroll would babysit the Powells' young children.
“He has a fight worth fighting,” Kroll said. “And we think with our organization, we’re going to take it a step further.
“We hope one day our organization will grow, so that we can give a grant to a high school coach who doesn’t have the financial resources to pay for a cancer treatment. We want to be able to step in and say, ‘You worry about coaching and being around these kids to make a difference in their lives. And we’ll do as much as we can to help you.’ That’s the long-term goal. It’s not just to help Jamal. We want to be a community to help all coaches at all levels.”
Earlier this week, The Big Man Foundation was officially established after Kroll and his team – treasurer Lou Chiccehitto and secretary Jennifer Taylor – started arranging and assembling in the spring to become a legitimate non-profit organization incorporated in Virginia. The group’s mission is to aid coaches and their families to overcome hardships or unexpected circumstances.
Chiccehitto, a former Dukes coaching intern and 2014 JMU graduate, said he and Kroll began developing the idea to start a non-profit organization to assist Powell shortly after Powell got sick for the first time a few years ago. Kroll and Chiccehitto are longtime friends that played prep football at rival high schools ahead of their college days at JMU.
“When Casey first called me and told me Jamal was sick,” Chiccehitto said, “it was heartbreaking. From knowing about Jamal through Casey and the other players, Jamal is a guy who was doing everything the right way. And Casey just said, ‘Man, I couldn’t sleep and I thought about this idea to help Coach Powell. What do you think?’ So we’ve been talking about it for a while.”
Chiccehitto is the offensive coordinator at Liberty High School in Bealeton, but he also has a full-time day job with Young Life, another non-profit, so his background gives him knowledge of how a non-profit works. Kroll has a master’s in public administration from JMU and his concentration then was in non-profit studies; so he said he reached out to his former professor, Taylor, who has provided guidance to Kroll and Chiccehitto throughout the process of creating The Big Man Foundation.
Those three along with former JMU offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, a current member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are the board members of The Big Man Foundation.
Both Kroll and Chiccehitto said The Big Man Foundation wants to accomplish the mission of supporting coaches through financial and emotional assistance.
“In a lot of these situations with a coach who gets sick or something catastrophic happens to their family,” Kroll started to explain, “money does help, but the question should be, ‘What does help need to look like for you?’ Does that coach need money or does that coach need help with something else? Sometimes that answer is not money, and instead it might be, ‘we need someone to come live in our house full time, because it’s me and three young kids, and if my wife needs to go to the grocery store, she’s got to load all four of us up in the car.’ So we think our organization will be geared to address specific needs for each situation.”
Chiccehitto said The Big Man Foundation’s realistic goal is to raise $20,000 this month to start crafting its operating budget in order to begin helping Powell, his family and eventually other coaches or their families who apply for grants upon learning about The Big Man Foundation. Another benchmark is to raise $100,000 by the end of 2021, Chiccehitto said.
In August, a GoFundMe campaign was launched for Powell and since it’s raised more than $90,000.
“When Casey and I were talking about what we could do for Coach Powell,” Chiccehitto said, “and what we wanted the vision to be long-term … that made me realize this can make an impact beyond Coach Powell. But you still need that chutzpah, that something that gets you going.”
And that’s why Kroll and company elected the name The Big Man Foundation. It ties back to Powell.
“Jamal used to reference the offensive line as the Big Man Fraternity,” Kroll said, “so when we’d break the huddle or something it’d always be, ‘BMF on 3.’ So, naturally, we decided to change that Fraternity to Foundation and pay homage to Jamal. It stands out, too.”
