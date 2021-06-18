This weekend might bring back memories of Selection Sunday, 2013, when a James Madison team led by Andre Nation, Devon Moore, Ron Curry and AJ Davis waited to hear their NCAA Tournament destination.
To date, that Dukes squad was the last to make the Big Dance. Now that core group is reunited again waiting for official word that The Founding Fathers, a team made up mostly of JMU alumni, has been picked to play in The Basketball Tournament.
The 64-team playoff with a $1 million prize to the winning bunch begins next month and the bracket is scheduled to be announced on Monday.
“We’ve tried to get a team or two into The Tournament a couple times,” Joe Kuykendall, a former JMU manager who serves as the GM of The Founding Fathers, said. “We have a couple more guys in the pros now, and that’s helped. They are going to release the bracket, but every indication we’ve gotten is we’ll be in. We’re just waiting on our seeding now.”
If selected, The Founding Fathers will play in Charleston, W.Va., starting on July 13.
Nation, Moore, Curry and Davis have played in professional leagues overseas and in the United States and were some of the first players to sign on, which for many JMU fans brought back memories of their run to the CAA Tournament title in 2013.
That JMU squad beat LIU Brooklyn in the First Four, still the most recent NCAA Tournament victory for a CAA program, before losing to No. 1 seed Indiana in the round of 64.
Curry, Nation and Moore will likely be key contributors for this reincarnation. Davis was struck by an automobile earlier this year, suffering injuries that left him hospitalized. He’s on the road to recovery, but won’t be able to play. Kuykendall and Nation both said Davis will be with The Founding Fathers in Charleston.
Additionally, 6-10 forward Dimitrije Cabarkapa, who redshirted as a true freshman during the 2012-13 season, is also on the roster.
“That’s the big thing, just getting those guys back together,” Nation said. “There were other guys who had seasons going on and stuff like that, but it’s good seeing guys like Ron Curry and Dimitrije. I came in with those guys and they were big for us. That’s huge for us to get that championship team back together. It’s almost like a mini reunion for us. And if you know AJ, he’s always high spirits. Nothing has changed for him mentally and that guy is always going to give life to a team.”
Beyond members of the 2013 CAA champs, The Founding Fathers have also added other former JMU standouts, including Stuckey Mosley, who averaged 17.4 points per game over two seasons with the Dukes from 2017-19.
The squad also reached out to JMU’s highly successful women’s program, adding former Duke Nikki Newman as an assistant coach and signing 2020 CAA Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls to the roster. Newman, a Turner Ashby High School graduate, is currently an assistant coach at Radford. Smalls played in the WNBA last summer with the Indiana Fever.
“It’s not just a men’s basketball community, it’s a whole JMU community,” Nation said. “Getting these JMU alumni players should help us get some fan support. I know in my years of playing, and for Ron and Devon and Nikki, the Convo was packed.”
The Founding Fathers also added some talent from players who didn’t go to JMU, including Yancy Gates. Gates, a 6-9 power forward, averaged 11 points and seven rebounds over four seasons at Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to the Sweet 16 in 2012.
The Basketball Tournament was founded in 2014 and is a single-elimination playoff. It uses the Elam Ending, in which the clock is turned off after a dead ball in the final four minutes and the teams play to a target score, eliminating the possibility of overtime. Games are televised on ESPN.
