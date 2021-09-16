Home games against the Virginia Cavaliers highlight the 2021-22 schedules for both the James Madison men's and women's basketball programs, but both teams also added some intriguing road matchups as they aim for returns to the NCAA Tournament.
The Dukes men's program will open Mark Byington's second season at JMU at home on Nov. 10 against NAIA Carlow University out of Pittsburgh. The Dukes, coming off a first-place season the Colonial Athletic Association regular season, follow that up three days later against a longtime rival when Old Dominion visits the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
JMU also has home games against George Mason (Nov. 19) and Eastern Mennonite (Dec. 2) before Virginia comes to Harrisonburg on Dec. 9. The Dukes first road trip of the year takes them to Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 16. The Colonels of the Ohio Valley Conference went 22-7 a year ago.
The JMU men also take an extended road trip to Florida in November, playing three games in the Naples Invitational Nov. 22-24, then heading to Florida Atlantic on Nov. 28. The Dukes wrap up the non-conference slate in late December with visits to Morgan State (Dec. 21) and Penn (Dec. 28).
The JMU women also released the complete schedule Thursday, a slate that includes a visit to North Carolina on Dec. 5, in addition to previously announced home games against Virginia (Nov. 9), Maryland (Nov. 14), Villanova (Dec. 9) and West Virginia (Dec. 12).
“I’m excited,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think it’s painted with opportunities. If we are hot at the right time or play well I think it gives us a chance to be in that at-large conversation. If we’re not, which is possible too, it gives us really good experience. It’s not just two big names here. It’s several. It’s one of the schedules I’ve looked forward to most in my six years.”
In addition to the five high-major conference opponents dotting the Dukes’ schedule, JMU will also face some top-tier mid-majors both on the road and at the Atlantic Union Bank Center before opening Colonial Athletic Association play Dec. 31 at Delaware.
JMU’s first road game takes the Dukes to Liberty on Nov. 18. The Dukes also play at Buffalo, George Washington and George Mason before getting into an 18-game CAA slate.
The Dukes finished second in the league during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season but saw a streak of 14 straight appearances in either the NCAA or WNIT tournaments come to an end. JMU will host the CAA Tournament at the Atlantic Union Bank Center March 9-12.
North Carolina is slated to make a return trip to Harrisonburg during the 2022-23 season, a key game for the Dukes’ future schedule with the series with Virginia, West Virginia, Buffalo, George Mason and George Washington all set to expire after this season.
“Our high-major games were either away or off the schedule for next year,” O’Regan said. “Now you have a headliner coming back in for 2022-23. That was my main motivation for the Carolina thing, but it will be fun to play down there too.”
