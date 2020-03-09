James Madison will begin a search for a new men’s basketball coach after Louis Rowe and the school agreed to a mutual parting of ways, JMU officials announced Monday morning.
"You won't find many individuals who love this institution and this basketball program more than Louis Rowe," Bourne said in a press release. "He poured his heart and soul into this program, and his student-athletes have represented JMU Athletics well on and off the court and in the classroom. That said, the competitive expectations for this program are high, and a change of direction is necessary in order to meet those goals."
Rowe, who played at JMU from 1993-95, finished with a 43-85 record, 21-51 in Colonial Athletic Association play, after four seasons leading his alma mater. He was hired prior to the 2016-17 season to replace Matt Brady, who was fired after going 21-11 the previous year. Rowe had served as an assistant at JMU, Florida International and Bowling Green before earning his first head coaching position.
“I’ll be fine,” Rowe said Monday. “I think our guys will also be good soon. I’ve told them, and I’ve talked to some of their parents already, that I hope they stay. They should show that this season is not who they are. They will have a new coach in here to work with in about two weeks.”
Rowe won 10 games in each of his first two seasons back at James Madison, but optimism was high entering his third as the Dukes returned All-CAA guard Stuckey Mosley along with CAA All-Freshman team selections Matt Lewis and Darius Banks.
JMU opened the season 4-0 for the first time since 1981-82, but lost seven of their next nine games and despite promising wins against Radford, College of Charleston and CAA regular-season champion Hofstra, never established consistency once conference play began.
But a 14-19 record was enough of an improvement for JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne to bring Rowe back for 2019-20 with four starters returning and one of the school’s most highly anticipated recruiting classes in years joining the mix.
This season played out in a similar fashion for the Dukes as they racked up solid non-conference victories against Charlotte, East Carolina, Old Dominion and others. But JMU also suffered blowout losses to Coppin State and Radford in non-conference play before seeing the season completely fall apart once the CAA slate began.
The Dukes lost seven in a row twice during CAA play and quickly fell to the bottom of the league standings despite being picked to finish fourth while collecting three first-place votes in the preseason poll.
Despite impressive individual statistics from juniors Lewis, Banks and Dwight Wilson, JMU was 9-20 at the end of the regular season before giving up a seven-point lead in the final three minutes to lose to No. 7-seed Elon Saturday in the opening round of the CAA Tournament.
“JMU Athletics has been achieving at a high level across the board when you look at our entire sports portfolio,” Bourne said. “It is critical that men's basketball be part of that success in order for our department to truly thrive. With the opening of the Atlantic Union Bank Center, it is essential that men's basketball realize the full potential of that program. That starts with having the right coach in place as a result of this search."
JMU officials said Bourne will not be available to the media until after a new hire is made.
POTENTIAL CANDIDATES
James Madison took a chance on beloved alumnus when it hired Louis Rowe despite a resume that included no head coaching experience, nor any time as an assistant at a high-major program. The Dukes were looking for a coach with incredible passion for JMU and the surrounding community. They got one in Rowe, but ultimately after four losing seasons, it didn’t work out.
So the question becomes, where will the Dukes turn next? Below is an early list of some potential names to consider.
It stands to reason JMU will look at more experienced coaches this time. Ties to JMU or the general area could still be meaningful, but perhaps not a prerequisite as James Madison looks to turn the program into a winner (and revenue generator) with the opening of a new arena looming next season.
Here are a few names that might make sense:
MIKE JONES, RADFORD HEAD COACH — There’s been a lot of buzz here over the past couple weeks. More than one person in the coaching community has privately said they’d heard Jones to JMU was “a lock” or “practically a done deal.”
Jones is in the midst of his third straight 20-plus win season at Radford and after winning the Big South regular season title will take the Highlanders to the NIT after making the NCAA Tournament in 2018. He may feel he’s done all he can at the Big South school with limited facilities that will always be second fiddle in its own county to neighbor Virginia Tech.
The former VCU and Georgia assistant has certainly proven he can build a solid mid-major program and JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne sat courtside while his Highlanders took it to JMU in December. He received a contract extension and pay raise to around $300,000 last year, a number the Dukes may be able exceed.
There’s smoke here, but it’s worth noting Jones’ name has come up for several jobs in recent years, including William & Mary and Elon last year. It’s possible somebody in Jones’ camp simply likes to get his name out there.
RUSSELL TURNER, UC IRVINE HEAD COACH — I’m not JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne, but if I were Turner would be one of my first calls. A Roanoke native who was a standout player at Hampden-Sydney, Turner has an outstanding resume and checks all the boxes one would think the Dukes are looking for.
Turner has taken UC Irvine to the postseason six times and the Anteaters are once again the No. 1 seed in the Big West Tournament after their seventh season with at least 20 victories in the past eight years. He nearly pulled off an upset of Louisville in the 2015 NCAA Tournament and beat Kansas State in the first round last season. Turner also has extensive experience as an assistant at Wake Forest, Stanford and with the Golden State Warriors.
Turner is the potential home run hire that isn’t an absolute pipe dream, but there are a lot of factors at play that don’t necessarily make it a likelihood either.
He has previously shown interest in returning to Virginia. He was once close to leaving Irvine for George Mason, but the deal fell through over the final contract details. According to the Orange County Register, Turner makes about $334,000 per year in one of the nation’s most expensive counties. But his wife also has a lucrative career going in California, which may be the biggest factor why he hasn’t left UC Irvine yet despite possibly being on the radar for major conference jobs.
If Turner isn’t interested in making a move, perhaps he would recommend his assistant Blaine Taylor. Might the former Old Dominion coach be ready to come back to the CAA?
JASON WILLIFORD, VIRGINIA ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH — The Dukes could do a lot worse than trying to emulate the nearby ACC program, which went from mediocrity to a national championship with Williford working under head coach Tony Bennett.
Williford is highly respected in the sport and was once a candidate for the head coaching job at American. He’s also a Richmond native and UVA alumnus with deep ties to the region, a head coaching opportunity in this area might prove awfully intriguing.
On the other hand, JMU reportedly interviewed then Cavaliers assistant and current Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez before hiring Rowe, and Williford is making about $225,000 a year plus bonuses at UVa with about as much job security as one could possibly hope for in the coaching profession.
TONY SHAVER, FORMER WILLIAM & MARY HEAD COACH — When Tribe athletic director Samantha Huge fired Shaver after last season it was a head scratcher. Shaver was the only coach in the CAA to win at least 10 conference games in each of the previous five years and had consistent contender at W&M despite challenges in recruiting to the school.
Perhaps bringing Shaver back to the CAA at another Virginia school would be a winning decision. Shaver is 65 years old, but buzz around basketball circles suggests he doesn't want William & Mary to be his last head coaching job.
NATHAN DAVIS, BUCKNELL COACH — This season was a bit of a down year for the Bison before a nice run in the Patriot League Tournament. But Davis’ overall record is quite impressive having finished at least tied for first in the Patriot League in each of his first four seasons, with two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Davis also has strong ties to the region. A Washington D.C. native, he played and coached at Randolph-Macon. As the head coach of the Yellow Jackets he took R-MC to the Division III NCAA Tournament six times in six years. It’s also worth noting he wound up and Bucknell thanks to Collegiate Sports Associates, a search firm JMU has used for administrative hires.
KARL HOBBS, RUTGERS ASSISTANT — A dynamic recruiter and former head coach at George Washington, Hobbs likely deserves some of the credit for the resurgence at Rutgers.
Hobbs took GW to three NCAA Tournaments in nine years, so he has a track record of mid-major success and ties to the Washington DC area. His time with the Colonials had up-and-down moments, but included five postseason appearances in nine years.
One big question is how much would it take to lure him. There were disputed reports of him turning down $700,000 a year last season to take over at Howard.
ANTHONY SOLOMON, DAYTON ASSISTANT — Now in his second year on Anthony Grant’s staff at Dayton, Solomon was head coach at St. Bonaventure from 2003-2007. Solomon’s record with the Bonnies looks bad a first glance, but he took over a team facing stiff NCAA sanctions from a previous scandal that led to the ouster of the basketball staff, athletic director and university president, not to mention the suicide of the chairman of the board of trustees.
Solomon never had a winning record with the Bonnies, but he was a sacrificial lamb not expected to win, only to help get the program back on the right track.
A Newport News native and former Virginia player, Solomon also has stints as an assistant at U.Va., Georgetown, Clemson and Notre Dame among others on his resume. After a big season with the Flyers, Solomon might be one of the hottest assistant coaching names this offseason.
JOEL JUSTUS, KENTUCKY ASSISTANT — Justice is one of the rising stars in the college basketball coaching world and has ties to both this area and the CAA. The former UNC Wilmington player was the coach at Woodberry Forest School in Madison County from 2008-12.
Justus joined the UK staff in 2014 as an analyst dealing in advanced statistics and was the creator of the two-platoon system John Calipari put into use in Lexington. He was quickly promoted to an assistant coach and is considered one of the nation’s top recruiters.
He’s interested in becoming a head coach and recently noted how impressive the plans for JMU’s new arena seem. With UNCW reportedly narrowing its list to three other candidates, perhaps James Madison is the ideal opportunity for Justus.
KEVIN SUTTON, RHODE ISLAND ASSISTANT — A former player and assistant coach at JMU in the late 1980s, Sutton is in his second season at Rhode Island after other stints as an assistant at Pitt, Georgetown, George Washington and Old Dominion.
He’s also been the head coach of multiple high school powerhouses, including a few in the Washington DC area. Sutton confirmed to the News-Record earlier this year he had an initial interview for the JMU job last time it was available.
Known as a great recruiter, Sutton has no head coaching experience at the college level, but high-level assistant experience plus JMU ties might earn him further consideration this time around.
JAMION CHRISTIAN, GEORGE WASHINGTON HEAD COACH — Frankly, JMU may have already missed the boat with one of the best young coaches in the sport.
Christian was reportedly a candidate last time the JMU job came open. At the time he was just a couple years into a stint at Mount St. Mary’s. After taking The Mount to two NCAA Tournaments and finishing with a winning conference record each of his six seasons there he spent a solid season at Siena before taking over at GW a year ago.
Could there be mutual interest again? Christian is a Virginia native who has worked as an assistant at Emory and Henry, William & Mary and VCU. JMU and the CAA would have arguably been a step up from Siena and the MAAC, but now that Christian is in the Atlantic-10 and close to home, it is a safe bet he’s looking for his next job to be in a high-major conference.
JIMMY ALLEN, ARMY HEAD COACH — Another experienced head coach with Virginia roots, Allen endured a tough first couple of years after taking over at West Point, but led the Black Knights to fifth-place finish in the Patriot League last year before earning the No. 4 seed this season. Army hasn’t won a ton of games under Allen, but has been competitive and there are certainly inherent challenges and limitations to coaching basketball at a service academy. More than one coach has said Allen is one of the best in the business and perhaps has done all he can at Army.
Allen, who played at Emory and Henry, has an overall record of 136-125 as a head coach including stints at Army and Division III Averett in Danville, where he won three conference championships.
The ceiling is much higher at JMU, but job security is there at Army and there are also people who might be of influence who would be hesitant to recommend James Madison after the Dukes first two coaches in four years.
MATTHEW DRISCOLL, NORTH FLORIDA HEAD COACH — In 11 seasons at North Florida, Driscoll has turned the Ospreys into one of the top programs in Atlantic Sun, and won 21 games this season. It took a little time to turn it around at UNF, but his teams haven’t finished worse than fourth in the A-SUN since 2013 and Driscoll has twice won the conference coach of the year award.
Before becoming a head coach, Driscoll had stops at Baylor, Clemson, Wyoming and Valparaiso. A Pennsylvania native, Driscoll clearly hasn’t been in a huge hurry to leave North Florida, but even taking into account an interesting bonus structure in his contract, he’s one of the lower paid head coaches in Division I with a base salary around $155,000.
TONY SKINN, SETON HALL ASSISTANT— Skinn doesn’t have a ton of experience, but his recruiting ties in the Washington DC area have paid off for the Pirates as Seton Hall has once again become one of the top programs in the Big East.
Skinn, of course, is a legend in CAA country after leading George Mason to the 2006 Final Four as the Patriots point guard. A native of Nigeria, Skinn grew up in the DC area and has deep ties to the Team Takeover AAU program. He’s only been an assistant for a few years following a pro playing career, but stops at Louisiana Tech and Seton Hall have been impressive.
ROBERT JONES, NORFOLK STATE HEAD COACH — A first glance at Jones’ overall record at Norfolk State isn’t the most impressive, but you can count on him having his Spartans ready for MEAC play each season.
The Spartans have finished fourth or better in conference play in each of his seven seasons at NSU, including a regular-season title and a trip to the NIT last season. Jones doesn’t have a deep resume or any huge moments to gain national attention, but his consistency in a mid-major conference is something JMU hasn’t had in a long, long time.
A FEW OUTSIDE THE BOX NAMES TO CONSIDER:
KRISTI TOLIVER — The WNBA All-Star and Harrisonburg native doubles as an assistant with the NBA's Washington Wizards. But after signing with the LA Sparks this offseason she might not be ready to give up playing for a full-time coaching job quite yet.
TY WHITE — One of Virginia's most successful high school coaches at Richmond's John Marshall, White also runs the ever-growing Team Loaded AAU program. He has no college coaching experience, but there are some similarities to the Penny Hardaway hire at Memphis.
JOE LOMBARDI — A longtime Division I assistant, Lombardi has more recently been a highly successful D-II coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. It's a similar career path to current JMU and former IUP football coach Curt Cignetti.
MIKE SCHRAGE — Or how about taking copying the football model one step further and raid Elon once again? For JMU basketball it doesn’t seem likely, but Schrage immediately upgraded recruiting for the Phoenix. Despite having a starting lineup of mostly freshmen, Elon won games this season it had no business winning.
