James Madison assistant coach Ashley Langford was named the head coach of the Stony Brook women’s basketball team on Wednesday. Langford spent four years at JMU under Dukes head coach Sean O’Regan.
Langford has also served as an assistant at Auburn, Old Dominion, Navy and Bucknell and was responsible for recruiting several of JMU’s top players during her time in Harrisonburg. She replaces former Stony Brook coach Caroline McCombs who was recently named the head coach at George Washington.
College Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 23, Southern Virginia 10: Jaylon Lee had four hits, including a double and a triple, while driving in four runs for the Eastern Mennonite as the Royals rolled past Southern Virginia. Billy Quinn also drove in four runs and stole a pair of bases for the Royals. Brendon Barrett threw three scoreless innings in the relief to pick up the win.
Bridgewater 5, Washington & Lee 2: Brett Tharp went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and Kevin Navedo drove in three runs to lead Bridgewater to an ODAC victory. Navedo finished 2-for-2 with a double for the Eagles. Hunter Clever allowed two runs on three hits in 5⅔ innings to pick up the win.
Women’s Volleyball
Washington & Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Hannah Johnson had 13 kills for Eastern Mennonite, but it wasn’t enough for the Royals as Washington & Lee pulled off a three-set sweep in the ODAC quarterfinals. Brynn Gold had 20 kills to lead the way for the Generals.
Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 2: Laura Nofsinger had 15 kills and Lisa O’Grady added 14 for Bridgewater, which picked up a 15-3 victory in the decisive fifth set. Hope Jennings added 23 digs for the Eagles, which advanced to the second round of the ODAC tournament.
College Softball
Christopher Newport 5, Bridgewater 1: Visiting Christopher Newport scored five runs in the first four innings then held on to beat Bridgewater on the last day of the regular season. Patty May Ohanion had a home run to lead the way for the Captains. Torie Shifflett doubled and Sarah Wimer had an RBI for the Eagles.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 27, Randolph 1: Bridgewater scored 20 goals in the opening half to blow away Randolph. Chris Martel had four goals to lead a balanced Eagles effort and Eric Husselbaugh had added two goals and four assists.
Men’s Tennis
Bridgewater 5, Emory & Henry 0: Bridgewater swept through Emory & Henry in the first round of the ODAC tournament to advance to face top-seeded Washington & Lee in the quarterfinals. Canon Secord won the No. 1 singles point and teamed with Nick Kiser to win in doubles as well.
— DN-R Sports Desk
