Both men’s and women’s basketball programs at James Madison will have to find new assistant coaches this offseason as the Dukes prepare for their move to the Sun Belt Conference.
Andrew Wilson, an assistant under JMU men’s coach Mark Byington, was named the head coach head coach just an hour down the road at VMI, a move first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Wilson and Byington were both assistants at College of Charleston under Bobby Cremins before Byington later took the head coaching job at Georgia Southern. Wilson then spent seven seasons working under Byington in Statesboro.
"We've been together over 20 years," Byington said. "He's deserving and I'm extremely happy for him and his family. These jobs are hard to come by. I grew up in the Roanoke Valley and I know VMI well. I thought he was a good fit there and will have a lot of success."
Byington recommended Wilson as his replacement at Georgia Southern when he took the JMU job in 2020, but the Eagles went with former Texas Tech assistant Brian Burg and Wilson followed Byington to Harrisonburg where the Dukes went from dead last in the CAA the year before their arrival to a regular-season conference championship in 2020-21.
Wilson will replace Dan Earl at VMI, who left to take over at Chattanooga after earning Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2020-21 when he led the Keydets to their first winning season since 2013-14.
JMU is also in the market for a pair of women’s basketball assistants after the Dukes parted ways last week with Ian Caskill and Kachine Alexander. Caskill had been an assistant under JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan since 2016 and played for the JMU men from 1999 to 2003.
Alexander joined the JMU staff last year after Ashley Langford left to take the head coaching job at Stony Brook, where the Seawolves went 23-6 in her first season. Alexander was a standout player at Iowa and had previously served as an assistant at North Dakota State and Florida Atlantic.
As the Dukes move to the Sun Belt, recruiting could be a big factor in replacing all three assistants. O’Regan said earlier this week he may look for new staff members with ties to the deep south while Wilson, an Atlanta native and former player at Florida State, was already known as a strong recruiter inside the Sun Belt footprint.
But being busy with recruiting and scheduling for next season, Byington said he won't rush to find a replacement.
"My mind is kind of wrapped around my current team and recruiting right now," Byington said. "I'll get to it. This kind of happened quick and I'll put some thought into it and figure out who the best person for the spot is to fill it."
