While James Madison University officials await results of a survey of more than 500 students, faculty and staff on the matter and consider appeals to change the names of three campus buildings named after Confederate figures, several of the school’s athletes have expressed their opinion.
“It has come up in discussion before, and it bothers me a little bit,” Jayvis Harvey, an African-American sophomore guard on the JMU men’s basketball team said. “But I’ve heard from several people they will change the names and that would mean a lot to me because that shows me people aren’t one-sided. They are for black people too.”
Jackson, Ashby and Maury Halls are all named for men who served in the Confederate military during the Civil War, but had no direct ties to JMU. A final decision to rename any buildings on campus would come from the JMU Board of Visitors, which was not scheduled to meet again until Sept. 18.
Jackson Hall was named for Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, the famous Confederate general who fought for the CSA in the Shenandoah Valley and lived in Lexington. The Stonewall Jackson Hotel, which has towered literally and figuratively over Staunton for nearly 100 years, announced this week it would change its name.
Maury Hall is the namesake of Matthew Fontaine Maury, a member of the Confederate Navy who was also known as the Father of Modern Oceanography.
Ashby Hall was named after Turner Ashby, who is also the namesake of Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater. TA opened in the 1950s in Dayton. Ashby was a Confederate cavalryman killed in battle in Harrisonburg near the modern-day site of Sentara Park, home to JMU’s soccer, lacrosse and track and field programs.
Ashby is romanticized by Confederate sympathizers for dying just before his appointment to brigadier general was confirmed. But others feel he is notorious as a vigilante who hunted escaped slaves and intimidated abolitionists who moved to Virginia.
Madison Green, a junior guard on the Dukes women’s basketball team, grew up in Winchester and has followed the debate over Confederate monuments in Virginia, and in particular the Shenandoah Valley, for years.
Green followed closely the discussion surrounding the former Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton, which last year was renamed Staunton High School.
“Back in my hometown there was always the debate about Robert E. Lee High School,” Green said. “One of our other athletes came from Staunton and he was always updating us on it. People wanted to change that and that made me think of Ashby Hall and all of that. I don’t really agree with or appreciate them naming those halls after a Confederate.”
JMU has made recent attempts to reckon with its history and honor African Americans. The university celebrated the grand opening of Paul Jennings Hall last October. The residence hall was named for Jennings, a slave of President James Madison who served the university namesake both at his Montpelier estate in Orange County and in the White House.
“A call to students, faculty and staff was issued for the naming of this building and several members of the JMU community recommended Paul Jennings Hall,” an entry on the school’s website read. “This continues the work at JMU to recognize Madison’s vital role in the founding of our country, while also confronting his ownership of slaves.”
But Green said that among players on the women’s basketball team the overwhelming opinion was the school should have named the dormitory after an African-American who made contributions to JMU as part of the campus community - something she hopes happens if the three halls on the campus quad are renamed.
“One of our discussions we had last year was the Paul Jennings building,” Green said. “Some of us didn’t really know how to feel. We appreciated that it was named after (Madison’s) slave, but we have mixed feelings about it. We get what they were trying to do in recognizing him, but at the end of the day it was his slave. We appreciate it, but I don’t know. We get it, but we didn’t really like it.”
JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan is a JMU alum who knows the issue of honoring Confederates has hung over the university and the Valley for many years but hopes changes are on the horizon.
“It’s way above my pay grade,” O’Regan said. “But I think it’s something that needs to be considered because I do think the Confederacy is the root of all of this. I know it’s part of history too, but it represents a lot of what’s wrong. I had a friend my freshman and sophomore year in college who had a Confederate flag in his room and I was constantly on him about taking it down. He did eventually. I won that one. I think this does need to be reviewed and considered really strongly from a JMU standpoint, but I don’t get to make that decision.”
