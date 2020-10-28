With expenses climbing and revenue declining thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Madison athletic department has taken an aggressive and creative approach to fundraising, most recently asking fans and donors to help virtually sell out Dukes contests as the school prepares to return to competition next month.
“It’s been kind of a sprint for a little over five weeks,” Cliff Wood, who leads the JMU Duke Club as senior associate athletic director for development, said. “We launched a virtual ticket campaign and quite frankly we weren’t sure how that was going to go. I was a little worried people would be confused because it says ticket in it. But for the first 24 hours we’ve been kind of blown away by the positive response there.”
While actual tickets to attend athletic events in person will likely be limited, JMU is offering the “virtual tickets” as part of the Dukes Unite fundraising campaign as the athletic department faces a coronavirus-related budget shortfall of about $5.5 million.
Wood said the athletic department had already seen more than $400,000 pledged to the Duke Club during the first weeks of the drive and during this final push for the Dukes Unite campaign, which lasts through Nov. 7, JMU hopes to raise $410,000 through the virtual ticket sales. Each virtual ticket is a $10 donation with the goal to “sell out” 41,000 seats at all of James Madison’s athletic venues.
“We’re trying to virtually sell out all 10 of the athletic venues on campus,” Wood said. “All sports are represented, including cheerleading. The goal has been to raise as much money as possible. It’s always hard when you set goals both internally and externally with how they are going to be viewed. Right now we have about $300,000 cash in and another $150,000 pledged on top of the $300,000. With campaigns like this you want to appeal to everyone. I think the great thing about this virtual ticket campaign is that for as little as $10 you can participate and say you played your part in the Dukes Unite campaign.”
JMU sold about 1,900 virtual tickets during the first 24 hours after the initiative launched Tuesday. All funds raised through the virtual ticket sales go to the general fund for all athletics. But it does offer fans an opportunity to express specific support for their favorite sports by buying tickets for a particular venue, such as Sinclair Gymnasium which houses JMU volleyball or Bridgeforth Stadium as the home for both the football and cheerleading squads.
“Seeing the coaches and athletes engaged, it has been great to see across-the-board enthusiasm,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “Just for the greater good of the department and advancing JMU athletics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.