Well, that was more like it.
Sunday James Madison reminded everyone why they were picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association. Coming off a blowout loss at Drexel that knocked the Dukes off the top of the conference standings, JMU dominated Towson start to finish in an 81-39 victory at the Convocation Center.
Senior guard Kamiah Smalls scored 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists to lead JMU. She also shut down first-team All-CAA guard Kionna Jeter, holding the Towson senior to eight points on 2 of 13 shooting in front of 3,216 fans.
“I really challenged this group toughness wise coming off the Drexel loss and clearly they responded,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We had a tough week of practice. But what I like about this group is they responded from it and we proved we can play tough and rebound. The trick now is to prove we can do this consistently the rest of the way.”
The Dukes out-rebounded the Tigers 65-36 and had five players with at least seven boards.
It’s been a disappointing season for Towson (10-11, 5-5 CAA), which brought back nearly every key player from last year’s NCAA Tournament team. But that hadn’t stopped the Tigers from giving JMU (17-4, 8-2) issues.
The previous four games between the teams were all decided either by single digits or in overtime. When the teams met at Towson on Jan. 12, the Dukes fell behind by 21 points in the first half. JMU climbed all the way back to take the lead in the second before Jeter scored in the final seconds to give the Tigers a one-point victory.
Sunday at the Convo, JMU had no interest in repeating that pattern. Smalls scored 10 points in the game’s first five minutes as the Dukes built a quick 14-0 lead. Towson went more than eight minutes to start the game before making a field goal and JMU led 21-9 by the end of the first quarter.
“It doesn’t help that we came off a loss either,” Smalls said. “We had a little bit of a weight on our shoulders already and I think we definitely came out and played JMU basketball tonight. I think that was the best version of it in a conference game we put together so far.
After back-to-back 3-pointers by Madison Green to start the second quarter, the Dukes extended the lead to 18-points and the rout was on as JMU held the Tigers to 5 of 34 shooting in the first half and went to the locker room at halftime leading 46-19.
JMU continued to pour it on the second half, with nearly everybody on the roster getting involved in some way. Kiki Jefferson had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes while fellow freshman scored a career-high 10 and also had nine rebounds.
Madison Green and Jackie Benitez each had 10 points while Lexie Barrier had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes. Kayla Cooper-Williams added five points, six rebounds and six blocked shots.
Nukiya Mayo finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Towson, but shot just 3 for 18 from the field as the Dukes held the Tigers to 18-percent shooting for the game.
JMU remained in second place in the CAA, but will continue the home stand Friday at noon against College of Charleston.
“We’ve had two slip ups, which really for this crew at this point in time is really the most they’ve had,” O’Regan said. “I thought Kamiah led by example right away and just had a demeanor that we were coming for this thing and there was no other way about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.