In this first four seasons as head coach at James Madison, Sean O’Regan hasn’t been afraid to throw freshmen right into the mix.
Just last season, even with five highly-accomplished seniors on the roster, both Kiki Jefferson and Rayne Tucker were named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s All-Rookie team, with Jefferson a runaway choice for CAA Rookie of the Year.
Now those five seniors — including Kamiah Smalls, who was the 2020 CAA Player of the Year, and O’Regan’s first league rookie of the year before that — are gone, and five new freshmen have joined the roster as part of an outstanding recruiting class.
The Dukes began voluntary off-season workouts last month with some COVID-19-related limitations, and O’Regan said it has been a key time for the first-year players.
“There are some restrictions, you can’t play live five-on-five,” O’Regan said. “But that is OK. I’ve had four freshmen here and they need it. They need the fundamentals and footwork and all that stuff.”
Stephanie Ouderkirk, Jamia Hazell, Bailey Williams and Anna Goodman all reported to campus in July to begin their college careers. Among a handful of players who didn’t come in for the early workouts was Peyton McDaniel, a 6-0 sharpshooting guard from Birdsboro, Penn., who has asthma and was held out to avoid unnecessary risk.
JMU also adds three transfers from high-major programs with former Virginia guard Brianna Tinsley, Georgetown forward Morgan Smith and Georgia Tech center Anne Francoise Diouf all eligible to play this season.
That means the Dukes won’t necessarily have to rely on freshmen who aren’t quite ready to contribute at the very start of their careers. But it is a safe bet at least a few of the incoming first-year players can make an impact during their debut seasons.
While point guard may be the spot where JMU has the most veteran depth with both Tinsley and junior Madison Green expected to be among the Dukes’ top players, Hazell is perhaps the most heralded recruit in the freshman class and could also challenge for playing time.
A top-75 overall prospect nationally, Hazell was rated among the Top 20 point guards int eh country coming out of high school and chose the Dukes over several high-major programs.
Bailey Williams, another incoming freshman point guard has also made an impression during early workouts. The Dukes were initially split into two groups of five for separate sessions.
“Jamia Hazell has looked really good,” O’Regan said. “One of the things we can do is put five players together and run plays. I want to see if the freshmen can comprehend a cross screen or down screen or whatever. I think it has workout out well for Jamia because she is ready and she gets to be with a little bit more of a veteran group and it has been interesting to see how the dynamics have been.”
Ouderkirk, a local product and two-time Virginia High School League Player of the Year at Spotswood, is another who could immediately challenge for playing time an inside-out threat. Goodman a 6-3 post player from Newport News adds even more size to what will be one of JMU’s tallest teams in recent memory.
O’Regan said Goodman might have been the steal of the class, but limited activities since last spring have left some young players trying to catch up.
“Our center, Anna Goodman, looks good, but she just has so much to learn with footwork and how hard you have to practice,” O’Regan said. “You don’t get the trial by fire stuff right now. That’s what pickup games do. You’re a freshman and you’re getting your butt kicked a little bit and realize you have to pick it up. We’re not getting that aspect of it, but we will and I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen so far.”
