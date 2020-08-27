As James Madison gets ready for its debut season under head coach Mark Byington, among the many questions surrounding the program is what to expect from the Dukes trio of freshmen signees.
Byington, who took the JMU job in March after seven seasons at Georgia Southern, quickly added eight new scholarship players to the roster, including the three true freshmen: Point guard Terell Strickland, forward Justin Amadi and swingman Terrence Edwards.
The Dukes have been on campus working out for more than a month now, and while JMU should have plenty of experience with returning players such as Matt Lewis leading the way and five transfers added to the roster, the new coach singled out Edwards as a young player who could make an immediate impact.
“The kid from Atlanta, Terrence Edwards, is much further along than I thought he was going to be,” Byington said. “He really picks up information really quick and has a great feel for the game. He’s 6-6 and can play the one through three positions for us.”
That versatility goes a long way toward explaining why Byington is high Edwards, a 3-star prospect out of Tucker High School in Georgia. Byington has talked since his first day on the job about needing players who can play multiple positions to fit his style.
After a rushed and somewhat impersonal recruiting process thanks to COVID-19, the Dukes coaching staff wasn’t surprised by Edwards’ athleticism, but his mental game has also stood out.
“He doesn’t act like a freshman,” Byington said. “The history of freshmen coming in, the world seems like it is spinning too fast. But he has a nice poise to his game right now.”
WALK-ON SHAKE UP
JMU had plenty of offseason changes to the scholarship roster, but the Dukes also have seen some transition with the program’s walk-ons. Wednesday, 6-7 forward Dalton Jefferson told the Daily News-Record he was no longer with the team.
Jefferson, a rising sophomore who was a standout locally at East Rockingham High School, was invited to walk on by former JMU coach Louis Rowe last season, but didn’t play as he dealt with injury. He had surgery during the offseason.
The Dukes are expected to have two walk-on guards on the roster when the season begins, including Jefferson’s former East Rock teammate Tyce McNair. McNair originally signed to play junior college ball at Richard Bland College in Petersburg, but switched his commitment to JMU after Richard Bland shut down its athletic department in response to coronavirus.
Hollman Smith, a Falls Church product who competed against McNair and East Rockingham at George Mason High School before playing last season at prep school powerhouse Tilton in New Hampshire, is also expected to be added to the JMU roster as a walk-on before the season begins.
HOFSTRA COACH ON LEAVE
Joe Mihalich, who led Hofstra to back-to-back regular season Colonial Athletic Association titles and the CAA Tournament Championship last March, is taking a temporary medical leave of absence, the Pride announced on Wednesday.
“We wish Coach Mihalich well during this time and look forward to his return soon,” Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole said in a statement released by the school, which didn’t offer further details of the coach’s condition.
Associate head coach Mike Farrelly takes over in Mihalich’s absence.
BACK IN TOWSON
Predicting the order of finish in the CAA for 2020-21 could be anyone’s guess with the vast majority of last-year’s all-conference selections graduating and in influx of transfer talent.
Among those intriguing transfers is the latest addition at Towson, a former Tiger standout in Zane Martin, who is returning to the Baltimore suburbs after one season at New Mexico.
At one point in the offseason, Towson looked like it might be destined for a challenging rebuilding year after the graduation of standout guard Brian Fobbs and the transfer of Allen Bertrand to Rhode Island.
But the return of Martin, who scored nearly 20 points per game as a sophomore for the Tigers before averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 assists for New Mexico last season, helps make Towson a challenger for the league title.
The Tigers have other transfer help on the way as well. Former High Point guard Curtis Holland III, who averaged 12.7 points per game last season, received a waiver to play right away. Former USC center Victor Uyaelunmo, a 7-footer who joins his brother Solomon at Towson, is eligible after sitting out last season.
Towson could add even more size if 6-10 UAB transfer Makhtar Gueye receives a waiver to play right away.
