As second-year James Madison coach Mark Byington aims to establish a fast-paced system reliant on players who can work all over the floor, the offseason addition of Tyree Ihenacho could prove critical.
Ihenacho, a Minnesota native who played last season at North Dakota, is the rarest kind of transfer: a proven standout at the college level who comes with JMU with four seasons of eligibility remaining. After earning Summit League Freshman of the Year honors, Ihenacho entered the transfer portal looking for a team that played more up-tempo.
“It’s something I’m looking forward to,” Ihenacho, who averaged nearly nine points to go along with four assists and six rebounds per game last season, said. “That’s one of the reasons I came here, I think the play style here really fits my game. I think I push the ball well in transition and off the ball screens. I can get it to people who knock down shots as well as create my own shot off the dribble.”
In many ways, it appears Ihenacho is Byington’s ideal type of player. A skilled point guard and tenacious defender who led the Summit League in both steals and assists per game, he’s also nearly 6-5 and 200 pounds with athleticism to play small forward.
“He’s probably the most athletic guy on our team,” Byington said. “I would say he, Justin Amadi and Alonzo Sule are all sort of in that same category. He’s more athletic when I saw him in person than when I saw him on tape and has great size. He’s just a prototype positionless guy.”
Though the faster pace was something he was looking for, Ihenacho said there’s been some getting used to the JMU style, where so far in summer workouts even big men such as Amadi and Sule will grab a rebound and lead the fast break.
“The guys I am playing with are very skilled,’ Ihenacho said. “Everybody can make shots. Everybody is athletic and everybody can push the ball up and dribble.”
He’s also finding himself sharing the ball in a deeper, more talented backcourt. Senior guard Vado Morse returns to JMU after averaging more than 14 points last season and earning third-team All-CAA honors. He and fellow newcomer Takal Molson, a Seton Hall transfer, have impressed Ihenacho as players who were better than he expected upon arrival.
“Vado, definitely,” Ihenacho said. “His skill set and the stuff he does with the ball is super impressive. Tak, just the way he can make shots. Crazy shots. Those two really standout to me as guys who are just super skilled. Guys like Vado are doing a good job of talking me through things and making me feel at home here. Just having a guy like that to rely on in the backcourt is reassuring.”
Ihenacho has made an equally strong impression on his new coach, who believes he’ll create opportunities for other scorers.
“He’s such a good decision maker and unselfish that I want to put the ball in his hands more so he can make more decisions,” Byington said. “He’s got an incredible feel for the game and it’s just going to be him kind of learning how fast we play. He’ll make some plays in practice that are just amazing plays, whether it’s an athletic play or an IQ play where he saw something not many guys see.”
