The James Madison women’s basketball program has managed to put some intriguing matchups on the schedule during head coach Sean O’Regan’s four years in charge.
Just this past season, the Dukes played host to national powerhouse Maryland, paid a visit to in-state ACC foe Virginia and took on various Big East and American Athletic Conference teams.
But O’Regan said the one non-conference opponent he most wants to play, Old Dominion, has shown little interest in resuming a dormant rivalry.
“I’ll tell you, and you can put this on the record all you want,” O’Regan said. “I have tracked them down in almost every way possible. Their head coach, their assistant coaches. I’ve emailed the AD, I’ve tried everything. For some reason, they will not engage in a series.”
O’Regan has long expressed a desire to resume home-and-home series with in-state schools that left the Colonial Athletic Association in the past decade, including George Mason and VCU. But it’s ODU, in particular, that’s proven to be O’Regan’s White Whale.
In the early days of the CAA, the women’s basketball rivalry between the Dukes and Monarchs brought national attention to the conference. ODU established itself as a national power in the early 1980s, winning an NCAA title in 1985. Meanwhile, James Madison was also a regular participant in the NCAA Tournament with Sweet 16 appearances in 1986, 1987 and 1988.
The Monarchs remained the CAA’s dominant program into the 21st century, but JMU eventually made up ground and arguably surpassed ODU in prominence. The Dukes won five straight and 10 of the final 12 matchups before Old Dominion left for Conference USA in 2013.
ODU experienced some lean times since leaving the CAA while JMU would have extended its postseason streak to 15 straight years if not for the early cancelation of the college basketball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But 2019-20 was a resurgent season for the Monarchs under coach Nikki McCray-Penson. When the season came to a premature end, both James Madison and Old Dominion looked like teams heading to the NCAA Tournament. JMU finished No. 29 in the final RPI rankings while ODU was No. 33.
“It’s just one school that I think we should be playing,” O’Regan said. “It’s one school that I think we should have been playing since they left the CAA, but we haven’t. I have tried. I’ve talked to (JMU athletic director) Jeff Bourne about possibly contacting their AD. I mean why not?”
The Dukes and Monarchs have played each of the past four seasons in men’s basketball. The ODU women played in-state foes Virginia, William & Mary, VCU, Richmond and Hampton in non-conference play the past season and took on Norfolk State, Virginia, William & Mary and VCU the previous year.
When reached by the Daily News-Record, former Tennessee and WNBA star McCray-Penson detailed some of the scheduling issues she’s faced since taking over the Monarchs in 2017.
“Right now we are working through previous agreements we have with our current teams,” McCray, who played for Washington from 1998 to 2001, said Wednesday. “We also recruit out of region, and try to make a commitment to getting those players on our current roster home, which creates limited space to add new teams. Also, in my three years in (Conference USA), our league schedule has changed every year in regards to the number of games we play.
“We will always keep JMU in mind if something opens up for us.”
Still, the lack of enthusiasm he’s received from the ODU side remains disheartening for O’Regan. He believes a renewal of one of the nation’s best women’s basketball rivalries would generate a lot of attention for both programs as well as create an opportunity for a victory to boost an NCAA resume.
“It seems really silly to me,” O’Regan said. “To me, why wouldn’t you want that game. When they were still rebuilding, I get it. You don’t want to schedule losses. But now, it’s not two sure losses. I don’t know how we’d do against them now, but we’ve extended the hand many times. They know we’re here.”
