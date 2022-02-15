Much has already been made about the increased exposure for James Madison as a university and a football program with the Dukes making the jump to the FBS level and the Sun Belt Conference.
But Matt Brown, who publishes the Extra Points college sports newsletter, confirmed on Tuesday the impact is going to go beyond a relationship with ESPN. EA Sports is preparing to relaunch its popular college football franchise, and as the old EA TV commercials used to say, JMU is in the game.
To the Dukes coaching staff, that’s big for recruiting.
Brown posted to Twitter that the newest version of the video game will include JMU as well as Sam Houston and Jacksonville State, both all making the move to FBS and joining Conference USA. The newest version of the game will include a rendering of JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium as well as all the other bells, whistles and features, including the ability to play as the Dukes in a dynasty mode, recruit players and build up a College Football Playoff caliber program.
Curt Cignetti is typically the authoritative voice for all things JMU football, but when reached by the Daily News-Record on Tuesday he chose to, in the words of the 60-year-old veteran head coach “defer to the younger generation.”
Marcus Hall-Oliver, the Dukes’ safeties coach and recruiting coordinator summed it up succinctly: “That’s big time!”
EA’s college football and basketball games were some of the most popular sports titles on the market in the early 21st century, but the company discontinued them due to legal issues surrounding the use of players’ names, images and likenesses (NIL). Last summer, the NCAA finally approved legislation to allow athletes to profit from NIL, opening the door for EA to bring back the college football video game, which it reportedly plans to do in the summer of 2023.
The last several years of the NCAA Football series, which was discontinued in 2014, didn’t include FCS programs. That meant teenagers, and potential recruits, playing the game couldn’t choose JMU as a potential underdog to build a dynasty around or even use the game as a way to get a glimpse at the school.
The Dukes have recruited against FBS teams for several years, despite remaining at the FCS level until the announcement of a move to the Sun Belt became official in November. But for a new generation of recruits, seeing JMU in the video game can be another thing that legitimizes James Madison as a big-time program.
“When that game releases everybody is going to try and get it,” JMU running backs coach John Miller said.
EA’s NCAA Football could become one of the most anticipated releases in years and likely particularly popular for football players themselves.
“It’s a cool thing for a kid that is gonna play college football to have an opportunity to play as ‘himself’ in the game,” JMU quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri said.
Current and former college players can enjoy seeing a virtual version of themselves and some might see increased endorsement opportunities. Prospective players can get at least a small sense of what it could be like to play for a variety of programs.
“It is big also for our players’ family and community,” Dukes’ rovers coach and former Virginia Tech standout Eddie Whitley Jr. said. “They can play with their older brother, uncle, nephew, best friend on the game.”
And for the first time in more than a decade, that could mean playing with the JMU Dukes.
