Elon, N.C. — The James Madison University women’s basketball team, which trailed 42-38 after three quarters, got 24 points and eight rebounds from Kamiah Smalls and 18 points from Jackie Benitez to come back and defeat host Elon 61-58 on Thursday in Colonial Athletic Association play.
JMU (24-4, 15-2) remained in a tie for first in the CAA with Drexel (22-7, 15-2), a 52-50 winner on Thursday against UNC Wilmington.
Smalls and Benitez each had 10 points in the first half for the Dukes, who shot just 36 percent from the field but won for the eighth straight time.
Smalls hit a field goal with 2:25 left to give JMU a 54-49.
After a 3-pointer by Elon, Kiki Jefferson (seven points) of the Dukes connected for a basket to give JMU a lead of 58-54 with 1:45 remaining.
Jaylin Carodine made two free throws for JMU to make it 59-56 with 16 seconds left but Elon scored to trim the margin to 59-58 with eight ticks remaining. Smalls made two free throws with four seconds left to account for the final score.
The Dukes end regular-season play Saturday at William & Mary while Drexel faces the College of Charleston. The CAA tournament begins Wednesday at Elon.
Towson won the CAA tourney last season to get the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. A loss at Elon would have certainly hurt the chances for an at-large bid for the Dukes if they don’t win the CAA tournament.
In other local sports Thursday:
College Softball
Bridgewater 4, Alvernia 0: Bridgewater College picked up another win on its Sunshine State trip Thursday. The Eagles (9-3) beat Alvernia 4-0 using a four-run third inning to take the lead they would not give up.
Former Turner Ashby standout Katrina Martin’s two-run triple put BC on the board. An RBI double from Sarah Wimer, a Broadway graduate, and an RBI single from Stephanie Carroll helped the Eagles build their advantage, which was enough support for pitcher Brantley Swift. She tossed seven shutout innings and recorded five strikeouts to earn the win.
Earlier in the day, John Carroll topped BC, 4-3. Bridgewater, which has won six of its first eight contests at The Spring Games in Clermont, Fla., wraps up its week there today with a 10 a.m. meeting against Mount Union and a 12:15 p.m. game with Illinois College.
Women’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 10, Sewanee 9 (OT): Shannon Rogers scored in overtime as Bridgewater beat Sewanee 10-9 on the road. Madeline Magill had four goals for the Eagles and Rogers added two, including the game-winner at the 4:33 mark of the extra session.
EMU Field Hockey Honored
The Eastern Mennonite University field hockey squad earned the National Academic Team Award by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA). The honor takes into account the fall semester — it is the 14th straight year the program has been noted.
“The field hockey program strives to succeed on the field and in the classroom,” coach Ashley Kishorn said in a statement. “The players work hard to balance their schedules through the fall season. We are proud of the commitment the players make to their academics and are thrilled that they have once again exceeded our expectations.”
EMU’s Kratz With Yankees
Former EMU standout Erik Kratz, 39, has appeared in six spring training games with the New York Yankees. He has three hits in 11 at-bats and has driven in two runs. The veteran catcher played in the majors with the Giants and Rays last year. He did not play Thursday as the Yankees lost 15-11 to the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.
— DN-R Sports Desk
