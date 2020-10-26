After a single positive test within the program for COVID-19 shut down James Madison men’s basketball for two weeks, the Dukes began the process of returning to the court Monday.
"Right now we are in a situation called return to play," JMU coach Mark Byington said. "Even though we have been out of quarantine we still can't practice until Wednesday. Because they are worried about guys returning and getting injured, what we have been doing in the meantime is a lot of film work and the last two days we've done some walk throughs and they have worked out with the strength coach."
Following the positive test of one player on Oct. 12, JMU players and staff paused workouts and isolated for two weeks. But after a series of negative tests within the rest of the program and the women’s basketball team which shares a facility, the Dukes are back on track to start the season on time, though for a first-year coach such as Byington missing two weeks of practices with a brand new squad is a challenge.
“We’re trying to do the best we can right now in this situation,” Byington said. “It was an isolated incident, but at the same time we are kind of learning how this goes with contact tracing.”
One of the biggest tasks for Byington and staff may be figuring out rotations. The Dukes have eight scholarship newcomers, including five Division I transfers. But even returning players such as seniors Matt Lewis and Zach Jacobs are showing their stuff to new coaches for the first time.
Transfers Rashawn Fredericks, Joel Mensah, Jalen Hodge and Vado Morse are all eligible to compete for 2020-21 and have been contributors at the college level in the past. But Byington recently highlighted his first crop of freshmen, saying forward Justin Amadi, swingman Terrence Edwards and guard Terell Strickland all looked good before the temporary shutdown.
“Our three freshmen, I think are all going to be in the mix for playing time,” Byington said.
NBA DRAFT APPROACHING
The Colonial Athletic Association was considered one of the most powerful mid-major conferences in the country earlier this century after former members George Mason and VCU made Final Four runs in 2006 and 2011, respectively.
But the CAA hasn’t won a game in the NCAA Tournament since JMU’s play-in round victory against Long Island in 2013, and these days its national reputation hangs largely on its ability to produce NBA talent.
The conference had two players drafted in 2019, with Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman and College of Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley each landing with the Utah Jazz. Rookie free agent Devontae Cacok, the rebounding machine out of UNC Wilmington, earned an NBA championship ring after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brantley’s former Charleston teammate Grant Riller, seems destined to join him in the NBA, perhaps as a teammate of Cacok’s in LA.
Riller, former William & Mary big man Nathan Knight and ex-Delaware sharpshooter Nate Darling all have potential to be the next CAA players taken during the Nov. 18 NBA Draft. Riller in particular seems like a lock to hear his name called either as a late first round or second round pick.
The physical, do-it-all guard has worked out for teams including the 76ers and Celtics, but has reportedly gained plenty of interest from the Lakers, who have the No. 28 overall pick.
While many teams look for potential in the first round, the Lakers are looking for an NBA-ready guard who can boost its roster for a run at a repeat. There’s been speculation Los Angeles could trade the pick for a veteran player, but many draft experts have focused on Riller as the one potential late first round pick who fits the Lakers’ needs.
DEFENDING CHAMPS BACK IN ACTION
Up until last week, the last time players at Hofstra competed five-on-five was the final seconds of the CAA championship game on March 10. In that moment the Pride celebrated what appeared to be its return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.
Two days later the entire sports universe came to a halt and Hofstra didn’t get it’s opportunity to play in the Big Dance, but the Pride recently returned to practice on Long Island. It did so, however, without head coach Joe Mihalich, who is on temporary medical leave after leading Hofstra to back-to-back regular season CAA crowns.
Associate head coach Mike Farrelly has taken over in the meantime and feels good about the Pride’s veteran roster.
"The championship culture has been here a while,” Farrelly told Newsday. “While I’ll be making decisions instead of suggestions by moving over one seat, I have learned from Joe, who is one of the best."
