The NCAA released the latest edition of its Division I rules manual back on Aug. 1, 2019. The 455-page document laid out the detailed and often confusing mandates from the governing body on the dos and don’ts of major college athletics.
What nobody knew then was that by mid-March, 2020, the book would be rendered largely irrelevant as the COVID-19 pandemic left college sports administrators scrambling to adjust to a new reality.
“It’s been very busy,” Stephen LaPorta, James Madison’s assistant athletic director for compliance said. “What I keep reminding myself is this is an unprecedented time. We’ve never had anything like this from an NCAA perspective.”
Even with athletic competition and most campus activities shut down, the athletic compliance department at schools such as James Madison have been swamped as the schools adjust to coronavirus-related changes.
At JMU, LaPorta works in the compliance department along with associate athletic director Jennifer Phillips and director of compliance Grace Mendoza.
This spring, the NCAA has adjusted on the fly its rules regarding eligibility, recruiting and permissible benefits for student-athletes. In the meantime, the compliance department has worked remotely with coaches and athletes to help them understand the changes while trying to keep the athletic department functioning within the fluctuating rules.
“I think what makes the challenge even harder is we are all working from home,” LaPorta said. “It makes communication a little bit slower. It’s harder to get everything out. We’ve never seen this on a national scale and I think our coaches have done a great job of being understanding.”
Among the major changes to NCAA standards has been granting athletes who were in the middle of their spring seasons an extra year of eligibility and instituting new recruiting policies. While recruiting is in a so-called dead period this spring and summer, on and off-campus contact and evaluation of recruits is on hold, though coaches and prospects have been able to communicate via phone and video calls.
“My main concerns were recruiting and what we can do with our players,” JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “The thing is, Stephen has really brought most of this stuff to us. We’re not going to them with questions, they have been really proactive, which really helps. We’re not playing catch up with the NCAA adapting so quickly. We have to keep up with it and we have.”
The extra eligibility for spring sport athletes is a new strain on the department. While players who might have otherwise exhausted their eligibility this year — the NCAA typically allows student athletes to play four seasons in a five-year window — are able to come back, the academic and scholarship implications of their return was something the compliance office had to work out.
Students who were set to graduate, but wanted to return for a fifth season, had to figure out their academic track for next year. Graduate school was an option for many, but the compliance office helped some such as softball standout Kate Gordon find other options for their return.
“I’m coming back and doing continuing education,” Gordon said. “I will be taking two graduate courses and one undergrad each semester to be eligible. I’m really looking forward to it because not many times in life you get the second chance to do anything.”
Underclassmen will also have to figure out their plan going forward with an extra season now an option.
“What are our freshmen, sophomores and juniors thinking,” LaPorta said. “Are they planning four years out? Do we need to have money available for them? That’s one of the big challenges is doing some of that planning. It’s tough to ask a freshman or sophomore if they are going to stay in college for five years. Those thoughts hadn’t necessarily crossed people’s minds.”
It’s also become more challenging to educate the players on NCAA guidelines. Questions have also arisen as to what constitutes an impermissible benefit as many athletes were forced off campus and face hardships related to COVID-19.
“It’s definitely been an ever-evolving situation,” LaPorta said. “We always tried to educate our student-athletes throughout the semester with in-person sessions. We try to help them stay eligible and protect their eligibility. But the NCAA was clear when this first kind of struck, we are able to do what’s best for the student-athletes in terms of their health and safety. So whether that would be potentially helping out with transportation costs to get home, shipping books. Those things give us a little leeway to make decisions on campus. We have some flexibility to make decisions to help our student-athletes.”
