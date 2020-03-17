Next to nothing is normal at the moment, and you can add the college basketball coaching carousel to the list of 2020 oddities as James Madison continues its search to replace Louis Rowe as the head of its men’s basketball program.
As of Tuesday afternoon, not a single major conference job was open. Coaches who spent most of the season sitting on hot seats — Wake Forest’s Danny Manning, Boston College’s Jim Christian, Texas’ Shaka Smart and DePaul’s Dave Leitao among them — are all still employed. Leitao was even reportedly in talks for a contract extension.
It’s not entirely clear how much of that is related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dukes parted ways with Rowe shortly after the CAA Tournament, just a few days before cancelations of events and restrictions on gatherings became the norm. Some schools have been a limit on travel for their employees.
JMU officials indicated last week the search for a coach would continue - though some parts of the process may change.
With the big boys standing pat, mid-majors have had more of an opportunity to make a splash. Iona hired former Kentucky and Louisville coach Rick Pitino, he of multiple national championships and scandals. Tuesday morning Grand Canyon agreed to a deal with former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew.
What does that all mean for JMU? Perhaps nothing. It would go against athletic director Jeff Bourne’s track record if he made a big-name hire. And outside of men’s basketball that track record is remarkably good - JMU has just one NCAA appearance this century.
But there may be candidates who might ordinarily be looking for a high-major job more open to considering JMU, which has facilities and a budget competitive with leagues such as the American Athletic Conference and Mountain West.
Sources have told the Daily News-Record that JMU or its representatives have been in discussions with Radford head coach Mike Jones and Furman head coach Bob Richey. Both have had success at their respective mid-majors and the buzz around coaching circles seems to indicate the Dukes have focused more on current head coaches than assistants at successful programs.
But since Pitino was hired by Iona over the weekend, one name that could qualify as a splash hire for the Dukes has come up more in conversations with other coaches: former Georgetown head man John Thompson III.
At this point, there’s not a lot of hard evidence of Thompson’s candidacy. Even among coaches who have heard such rumors, the general consensus among them has been along the lines of “that might make sense” and “I wouldn’t be surprised.”
Thompson played and coached at Princeton before taking over the program his father “Big John” Thompson turned into a national powerhouse during the 1980s.
The younger Thompson won three Ivy League titles and went to the NCAA Tournament twice during four seasons as head coach at Princeton before taking over at Georgetown in 2004. Thompson won 278 games with the Hoyas and took them to the 2007 Final Four, but was let go in 2017 after back-to-back losing seasons.
Thompson currently works in player development for the Washington Wizards.
Whether or not Thompson is actually in the mix at JMU remains unclear. There had previously been wide speculation he could be considered for potential openings at Boston College and Wake Forest, jobs that so far have not opened up.
Regardless of the legitimacy of Thompson rumors, one can connect the dots and see the Dukes - who paid Rowe a base salary of $260,000 - are doing due diligence with the search and appear willing to pay a competitive salary.
A source close to Jones, who makes more than $300,000 at Radford, indicated that he continues to have a significant interest in the Dukes despite no deal on the table.
“I’m sure it’s more JMU looking at other candidates than it is Mike not wanting it,” the source said.
Richey has also shown interest in the JMU opening despite putting together back-to-back 25-win seasons at Furman, his hometown school. A source close to Richey indicated he makes “good money” at Furman and his Southern Conference peers tend to make $400,000 or more.
“I doubt Bob would move if it wasn’t worth his while,” the source said.
The Dukes secured private resources to pay Rowe the final year of his contract, and it appears the funds are there to raise the bar in terms of salary for the next coach. But with a relatively young donor base, one issue could be coming up with immediate cash on hand in the event JMU has to buy its next coach out of his current contract.
Richey’s contract is not a public record as Furman is a private school. Last year, Jones agreed to an extension with Radford of the Big South Conference through 2025.
JMU finished last in the 10-team Colonial Athletic Association this past season and had four straight losing years under Rowe.
