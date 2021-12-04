James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) runs the ball up the field after making a catch during JMU's FCS playoff victory Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Wells caught three touchdown passes for the Dukes.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) outruns Southeastern Louisiana linebacker Mike Mason (32) to score a touchdown during Saturday's FCS playoff victory against the Lions.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) runs the ball up the field after making a catch during JMU's FCS playoff victory Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Wells caught three touchdown passes for the Dukes.
James Madison linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (2) forces a fumble on Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley (15) during the first half Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
James Madison running back Latrele Palmer (5) fends off Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Markell Linzer (13) during the second half Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
In the matchup dubbed the Cole Bowl, James Madison and Cole Johnson produced a gem. The Dukes raced past Southeastern Louisiana, 59-20, in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Johnson completed 12 of 22 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. Johnson also rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown while his Southeastern Louisiana counterpart Cole Kelley was responsible for four of the Lions’ five turnovers.
James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse (3) dives after a pass during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) looks for a gap in the Southeastern Louisiana line during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) winds up a pass during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti watches his team from their bench during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison running back Latrele Palmer (5) gets tackled by a mob of Southeastern Louisiana defense during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton (8) hauls in a pass under pressure from Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Markell Linzer (13) during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley (15) passes the ball up the field during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley (15) gets tackled by a mob of James Madison defenders during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Southeastern Louisiana wide receiver Gage Larvadain (82) gets wrapped up by James Madison safety Wayne Davis (8) during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton (8) reaches out for a pass during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Southeastern Louisiana head coach Frank Scelfo watches his team from their sideline during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse (3) loses his balance as he runs the ball up the field during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison running back Latrele Palmer (5) gets sandwiched between Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Zy Alexander (14) and linebacker Donte' Daniels (43) during the first half of an NCAA football second-round playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) celebrates after running in a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) makes the catch under pressure from Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye (23) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison running back Austin Douglas (2) gets forced out of bounds by Southeastern Louisiana defensive backs Zy Alexander (14) and Justin Douglas (27) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) gets tackled by Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye (23) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison linebacker Taurus Jones (44) returns a fumble during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison cornerback Greg Ross (9) runs back an interception during the first half of an NCAA football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti walks his team off the field after winning an NCAA football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison sings the school's alma mater after winning an NCAA football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Madison players greet friends and family after winning an NCAA football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
“It’s a good start,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti succinctly said after his team began what will be the school’s final FCS playoff push before James Madison moves up to FBS and joins the Sun Belt Conference. “That was a great team win. We took it over physically and won the turnover ratio. The fourth quarter couldn’t get over quick enough so we could get out of there.”
JMU, which has battled injuries all year, appeared to get out of this one mostly unscathed ahead of a quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 Montana.
The third-seeded Dukes defense made the day miserable for Kelley, the reigning Walter Payton Award winner and one of the favorites to be named the top FCS offensive player again this season. But Saturday was a struggle, with Kelley throwing for nearly 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but also throwing three interceptions as JMU turned the game into a blowout.
All-CAA linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey in particular was all over the field wreaking havoc on Kelley and the Lions’ offense. Tucker-Dorsey finished with eight tackles including a sack, and intercepted a pair of passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
The Norfolk native was also credited with two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Meanwhile it was JMU’s quarterback making a case he might be the nation’s top quarterback with his play. The unflappable Johnson was racking up touchdowns almost as fast as Kelley was turning it over. The Dukes converted on three one-play touchdown drives in the second quarter, including a pair of deep passes from Johnson who also rushed 35 yards for another score.
Kelley and the Lions moved the ball early, with a 26-yard pass to Austin Mitchell helping SLU take it down inside the JMU 5-yard line on its opening possession. But the Dukes buckled down in the red zone and limited Southeastern Louisiana to a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
JMU answered quickly with Johnson hitting on all three of his passes during the Dukes next drive, the third a 22-yard toss across the middle to Antwane Wells Jr. who took it into the end zone. It was the first of three touchdown grabs for Wells, who made six catches for 123 yards.
As expected Johnson and Kelley each kept their offenses on the move in the first quarter, with each quarterback delivering a long touchdown pass before the period ended with JMU leading 14-10.
As the second quarter began the Dukes took complete control. After the defensive line delivered hits on Kelley to force a SLU punt, JMU’s first offensive snap of the period saw Johnson go deep again hitting Kris Thornton in stride for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 less than two minutes into the quarter.
“Our offense has really been clicking the last few weeks of the season,” Johnson said. “We’re hitting our stride right now in the playoffs. We started off a little slow. They had our number the first couple of drives, but once we really got things rolling again after that bye I think we were unstoppable.”
That was a sign of things to come. By the end of the first half, JMU had picked up Kelley twice and forced another fumble, which the Dukes turned into quick scores. Johnson finished the half with four touchdown passes and another on the ground as JMU went into the intermission leading 38-13.
“I said during the course of the week I didn’t think they had any weaknesses on either side of the ball,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “I think they did a good job. Schematically, there weren’t many wrinkles we haven’t seen. Cole (Kelley) will tell you, we’ve seen just everything you can possibly see, but their execution was really good. This game is not about innovation, it’s about execution, and I thought they did a great job with their execution on both sides of the ball.”
Tucker-Dorsey’s 43-yard pick-six early in the second half opened up the floodgates as JMU poured it on, sacking Kelley four times over the course of the day.
The Dukes added two more third-quarter touchdowns to lead 59-13 by the time the fourth began.
By then it had been long safe to turn attention toward next week when the Dukes will almost certainly face a stiffer challenge from Montana, which topped Eastern Washington in a 57-41 shootout Friday night.
The Grizzlies will visit Harrisonburg for the quarterfinal matchup with the date and time set to be announced late Saturday night.
