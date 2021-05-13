It’s on to the championship once again for James Madison.
The top-seeded Dukes hammered Drexel 10-0 Thursday afternoon at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, sending the Dragons to the CAA Tournament losers bracket and leaving JMU as the only unscathed team in the field.
Whichever team emerges from the bottom of the double-elimination bracket will have to beat JMU twice on Friday to take the conference title.
For the second straight day, Kate Gordon led the JMU offense with two home runs while Alissa Humphrey tossed a no-hitter for the Dukes, striking out six. Gordon finished 3-for-3 and now has four homers and eight RBI in two tournament games.
“We wanted to see the bats come alive sooner, so we took pregame super serious today,” Gordon said. “We really honed in on the pitches we wanted to hit and we did that from the start and that contributed to the success.”
The shift in conference scheduling due to COVID-19 meant JMU didn’t face the top two teams out of the CAA’s North Division during the regular season. If the first two days of the conference tournament were any indication, it wouldn’t have done much to loosen the Dukes’ grip on the league.
After taking down Delaware 5-0 on Wednesday, the Dukes offense exploded against the second-seeded Dragons. Drexel used four pitchers over the course of the first three innings, none of them able to keep the Dukes from producing runs.
“We made the pitcher work today and were able to square up on a lot of balls, hit them hard and luckily they went out,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “I felt like our hitters never really got out of rhythm. That’s what opposing teams want out of that when you enter more pitchers, to kind of get you off balance and out of rhythm, but I feel like our hitters stayed composed.”
Drexel starter Brooklyn Daly lasted precisely six pitches - giving up a pair of homers to Gordon and Sara Jubas in the process - before she was replaced by Olivia Farris. Gordon came up again an inning later and blasted another one over the fence, this time with two runners on base.
Logan Newton added a two-run bomb of her own, sending it over the scoreboard in right field, to make it a 7-0 JMU lead after just two innings.
The early start and quick dispatch of the Dragons left JMU with the rest of the day to wait and see which team emerges as the championship foe.
Drexel, meanwhile, headed to the losers bracket to await the winner of the afternoon game between Delaware and Elon - which was won by Delaware 7-5 despite two hits and two RBI by Ally Repko (Broadway) and one hit from Carley Davis (TA) of Elon.
Elon, under Coach and TA grad Kathy Bocock, finishes the year 18-21 with a young team.
First pitch Friday is scheduled for noon as JMU looks for a title on its home venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.