Knoxville, Tenn. - Five runs in the fifth inning changed the complexion of the game Sunday and sent James Madison to the Missouri Super Regional.
Sara Jubas delivered a bases-loaded single in the uprising to put the Dukes (37-1) in the lead and on the way to an 8-5 victory over Liberty (44-15) in the championship of the NCAA Knoxville Regional softball tournament.
A perfect run through the regional sends James Madison to the next round of the tournament later this week for the third time in program history.
Midway through the game, though, it didn’t seem that the path toward advancement was going to come without a hurdle or two.
After three innings, Liberty jumped out to a 3-1 lead – thanks to homers from Denay Griffin and Kara Canetto – and James Madison workhorse pitcher Odicci Alexander appeared to be laboring.
“We were starting to press a bit at the plate,” said Dukes coach Loren LaPorte. “Going down early is tough on a pitcher.”
Especially a pitcher that had thrown nearly 300 pitches the two previous days. LaPorte turned to freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey (14-0, who got credit for the win despite pitching just 1.2 innings) in the fourth, giving Alexander a breather.
Liberty’s defense turned a double play in the fourth, then the third out came when first baseman Autumn Bishop made a diving catch on a foul pop-up with her back to the infield.
In other words, all the momentum was rolling in Liberty’s favor.
Until Lynsey Meeks led off the fateful fifth.
“I told Meeks, ‘You’ve gotta be our spark,’” LaPorte said. “She’s a player that we all rely on.”
Meeks came through with a hard single to left. Emily Phillips followed with a single that was misplayed by the left fielder allowing a run to score. A walk and a single by Kate Gordon set the table for Jubas’ two-run single that gave JMU a lead it never relinquished.
Alexander singled in a run and Logan Newton’s sacrifice fly put the Dukes up, 6-3.
“All it takes is one person for the rest of the team to feed off of,” said LaPorte.
“Meeks’ start gave us the energy we needed,” said Jubas. “It’s difficult to change the momentum, but we just kept pushing; kept swinging; and something got through.”
“It looked like we were in good control until the fifth,” said Liberty coach Dot Richardson. “When they have [five] hitters that are .300 or above, they’re going to break through.”
Humphrey gave up a run in the fifth, cutting the lead to 6-4, before Alexander returned to the circle. She faced the last eight Liberty hitters of the game and got seven outs. Amber Bishop-Riley homered with two outs in the seventh and JMU up four.
The Dukes added to the lead when Meeks started the sixth with a triple off the right field wall. Lauren Bernett then homered to account for runs seven and eight.
The weekend by Alexander "was probably the best performance I’ve ever seen,” LaPorte said. “To be able to show the mentality she had is very special.”
Alexander "had to dial back in,” said Richardson. “She came back in with a nice lead. It’s different when you jump on a pitcher right away. We were still hitting the ball hard.”
