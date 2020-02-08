NEWARK, Del. — For the second time this season, James Madison led Delaware with less than a minute to go only to see the Blue Hens escape with a Colonial Athletic Association victory. Saturday at the Bob Carpenter Center it was Nate Darling who banked in the game winner with six seconds left to give Delaware an 80-78 victory.
Darling scored 27 points and played all 40 minutes while Kevin Anderson added 21 points for Delaware. Justyn Mutts finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds to help the Blue Hens (18-7, 8-4 CAA) win their sixth consecutive game.
JMU (9-15, 2-11) got 23 points from Deshon Parker for the second consecutive game. The sophomore point guard went 7 for 12 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. But his final attempt, a runner at the buzzer, came up just short as the Dukes lost for the ninth time in 10 games.
Matt Lewis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds after warming up in the second half for the Dukes. JMU took the lead early in the second half and didn’t trail until the Blue Hens went on top with 50 seconds remaining.
Parker scored on a driving basket to tie the game at 78-78 with 27 seconds left, but Darling made the game-winner to keep the Dukes at the bottom of the CAA standings.
JMU returns home next Saturday to take on Towson, which won at Drexel on Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.