It’s been nearly 11 eventful months since the James Madison men’s soccer team last took the field. But through starts and stops to the offseason routine, the Dukes have had redemption in mind.
Coming off a run to the NCAA quarterfinals in 2018, the 2019 JMU team made waves in the regular season taking down multiple ranked teams including then No. 1 Wake Forest at Sentara Park.
But after winning the Colonial Athletic Association title to earn the right to host the opening round of the 2019 NCAA tournament, a lackluster performance against Campbell resulted in a first-round loss.
During a normal year, the offseason provides some opportunities to move past a disappointing finish. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dukes saw spring exhibition games against multiple Power 5 conference teams canceled along with summer activities.
“Usually even when we are in the offseason we have exhibition games in the spring and over the summer pretty much everybody on the team is playing in some sort of summer league,” fifth-year senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush said. “It’s been a very long time, almost a full year, and there are things you just can’t simulate in training.”
JMU then returned to campus late in the summer to begin work toward a normal fall season, only to see the university postpone fall athletics and push the soccer season to the spring.
“It’s been a rollercoaster. To start off we were all excited and all came in early committed to playing,” Melker Anshelm, a junior defender who made the All-CAA squad last season, said. “We knew there was potential the season could get canceled, but we still had our hopes up.”
During periods when they couldn’t work out, the Dukes stayed in contact as a team nearly everyday either through phone calls or Zoom meetings. But now that JMU is back on the field working toward a restart sometime during the spring semester, there’s a bit of renewed energy.
“It’s truly been a whirlwind with a lot of good days, some bad days and everything in between,” JMU coach Paul Zazenski said. “The last few months we’ve tried to make the most of it as a team no matter what the circumstances are. We’ve had a lot of up and down moments, but that makes the days when we are able to train that much sweeter.”
For a team looking to bounce back and prove it truly is among the top programs in the nation, waiting more than a year between games can be torturous. It doesn’t help that with some conferences, including the ACC, playing this fall the Dukes won’t face their normal loaded non-conference slate.
That leads to added emphasis on winning a CAA title again in the spring. But in many ways, the Dukes are simply eager to have any way to prove themselves.
“We’re just hopeful that the spring season will come,” Anshelm said. “We don’t know how many games it will be, but I think we’ll be ready if we have a season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.