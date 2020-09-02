In a conference that’s more often than not seen as unpredictable and up for grabs, James Madison and Elon have shared the unfortunate distinction of finishing in the bottom half of the Colonial Athletic Association standings each of the past three seasons.
But there’s optimism around each program heading into 2020-21 as Elon showed improvement during Mike Schrage’s first year as the Phoenix head coach and JMU has brought in a new staff headed by Mark Byington along with five Division I transfers.
And as the Dukes and Phoenix look for long-term solutions to their recent woes, it appears both programs have turned their sights to the south, specifically Georgia.
While both programs have continued to recruit closer to home — Elon made a splash this spring by signing local four-star prospect JaDun Michael while JMU’s first commitment for the 2021 class was DC-area product Devon Savage — Both coaching staffs are working hard to take advantage of connections to the Peach State, particularly metro Atlanta.
Byington spent the past seven seasons at Georgia Southern, where most years the majority of his roster was made up of in-state products. His longtime assistant, Andrew Wilson, joined him at JMU this spring. Like Schrage at Elon, Wilson is an Atlanta native who has been hard at work keeping his connections to the area established.
A year ago, after taking the Elon job, Schrage’s first big move was landing Stanford graduate transfer Marcus Sheffield, an Atlanta-area product who was an All-CAA player for the Phoenix and hit the game-winner to knock JMU out of the opening round of the CAA Tournament last March.
CAA Rookie of the Year Hunter McIntosh, who averaged 12 points per game last season, is another Atlanta standout who is back for the Phoenix while Savannah product Brandon Harris, is another incoming freshman who could have a big impact right away.
At JMU, Byington singled out Decatur, Ga., product Terrence Edwards, a 6-6 three-star swingman, as a freshman who appears ready to make an immediate impression on the Dukes.
Elon continued its recruiting hot streak last week with a commitment from RJ Noord, a three-star point guard out of Conyers, Ga. JMU is looking to the Atlanta metro for point guard, paying particular attention to class of 2021 products Myles Rice and Andrew McConnell.
So it’s not a coincidence both coaches, upon taking jobs in the CAA, made it a point to schedule games at Georgia Tech, in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Elon lost to the Yellow Jackets 61-44 last November while JMU is scheduled to play at Georgia Tech on Nov. 16.
“I want to play non-conference games where I want to recruit and also where our current players' families are,” Byington told the Daily News-Record earlier this year. “So that should keep happening if we are getting players from the areas where we are playing. We’re used to recruiting Georgia and Florida. So those won’t be much of a change and the good thing about those players is they will leave and go out of state, but our main focus is also going to be Virginia, the DMV, and the border states.”
CAA Focused On Voting
This summer the NCAA encouraged programs to give players the day off on Election Day. Wednesday, the CAA announced an initiative to help make sure athletes around the league can vote in the November elections.
The CAA’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee formed a subcommittee with representatives from each of the 10 CAA members. The league also launched a website, CAASports.com/CAAVotes, with links to resources and information about registration, absentee ballots and more.
The conference said it also produced public service announcements for various social media outlets.
