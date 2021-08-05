The deepest, most memorable run in the history of James Madison softball earned Dukes coach Loren LaPorte a raise and contract extension that has her signed on for the next eight seasons.
JMU announced the new deal, which LaPorte signed July 21, on Thursday. It runs through the 2029 season and gives LaPorte a base salary of $120,000 per year.
"I think (people) known how much I love JMU as a whole," LaPorte told the Daily News-Record on Thursday. "The university itself is an amazing school and then the administration and entire athletic department you can go where you have that support from everyone and you have that family feel. That's what it is like here. There is support to be able to compete at a national level."
LaPorte, who is 148-32 overall in four seasons as JMU’s head coach, led the Dukes to their first Women’s College World Series appearance in June.
After taking down Top 25 opponents Liberty, Tennessee and Missouri in the regional and super regional rounds, JMU knocked off No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State in the first two games of the WCWS and advanced to the national semifinals. The Dukes finished the season 41-4 and ranked No. 4 in the nation.
"What Loren achieved this spring with her staff and our student-athletes was one of the greatest accomplishments in our department's history," JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. "Beyond the on-field success, our softball players are model citizens who care about being engaged in the world around them. There is endless opportunity for this program to build off the Women's College World Series appearance, and we're excited to have Loren at the helm to do that."
The eight-year deal is the longest for a JMU coach since former football head man Mike Houston agreed to a 10-year contract extension in November of 2017. He left James Madison for East Carolina a year later.
Unlike Houston, LaPorte’s roots are local. She grew up in Virginia’s Northern Neck and her husband, Josh, is a Staunton native. Both were athletes at Roanoke College. After the season even as many in the softball world speculated she could land at Georgia or elsewhere, LaPorte maintained her desire to stay at JMU.
"It's very nice to be a coach where you can compete at a high level while also having your family close and having your kids grow up with them," LaPorte said. "For me where I am in my life, I'm going to explore opportunities because I don't think that I should not. But in the back of my mind I've always known where I wanted to be. I'm not going to just say no from the get-go, but I love it here and there's just so much. It's a good balance to be dedicated to our team and players and to my own kids at home."
An assistant under former Dukes coach Mickey Dean, LaPorte took over the program when Dean left for Auburn. She earned a contract extension in 2018 that ran through 2023 and bumped her base salary to $92,500.
LaPorte’s new salary is in line with some Power Five conference programs, but pay throughout the sport varies. LaPorte now makes significantly more than Virginia’s Joanna Hardin. Virginia Tech’s Pete Armour, who led the Hokies to the NCAA super regional this season, makes an average of $150,000 per year.
Dean, an Elkton native, makes $250,000 at Auburn while Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso takes home more than $1 million.
Similar to her previous deal, LaPorte’s new contract includes some significant performance bonuses, including three quarters of a month’s salary for reaching the super regional and a month’s salary for making the Women’s College World Series. She could trigger a bonus of $20,000 by reaching the NCAA championship series.
All told, LaPorte earned bonuses totaling $28,197.92 following the Dukes’ historic season, including payments for winning CAA and national coach of the year honors. The same season under this contract would be worth $39,500.
Negotiations also included plans to continue upgrading the Dukes softball facility.
"It's always kind of been in the works to continue making enhancements to our facility," LaPorte said. "Some of the equipment is very expensive for our sport and we talked about that. We love the space and how everything is in one place in our facility and all we have to do is walk out to our field. We talked about the things we need to do to the inside and hopefully that is going to be done soon."
