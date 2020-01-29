As James Madison looks for something of a fresh start as the second half of Colonial Athletic Association play begins, the Dukes challenge against College of Charleston is guarding the 3-point arc.
They tip off at the Convocation Center Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network. Charleston (12-9, 6-3) is one of three teams tied for second in the CAA. JMU (8-12, 1-8) has slipped to dead last.
But even in a losing effort at Charleston three weeks ago, JMU made a second-half run to put a brief scare in the Cougars. But 3-point shooting saved C of C from beginning to end even after JMU put together a run to start the second half that erased a double-digit Charleston lead.
“We’ve looked at the Charleston game,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “At the start of the second half we came out kind of in attack mode and had some energy on the road. You have to shine a light on that and realize that it is there.”
The Dukes will once again have to contend with Grant Riller, a serious candidate for CAA Player of the Year averaging 21.3 points per game. Riller went off for 31 points with nine rebounds when the teams’ previous meeting, but also had plenty of help.
Junior Brevin Galloway knocked down seven 3-pointer to finish with 21 points and in total the Cougars hit 13 3’s as they pulled away late for an 85-69 victory.
JMU entered the first game against Charleston fresh off a victory at UNC Wilmington and at times looked like it could compete with a talented Cougars squad. But the loss in Charleston was the start of a six-game losing streak for the Dukes.
No JMU tries to turn its season around beginning with this weekend’s homestand against Charleston and UNC Wilmington. With those two teams coming to Harrisonburg for the return games, the Dukes have some hope they can bring the same kind of energy they had on the road trip to the Carolinas.
“It’s not an easy time for me,” Rowe said. “It’s not an easy time for the team. It’s not an easy time for the staff. I think of the fans and the administration. It’s not an easy time. But when I watch the film, that’s my level of frustration. That’s why I got back and watch the start of the second half of Charleston, just to remind me.”
